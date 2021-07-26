 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pair of 2by2 tickets worth $22,000 each sold in Lincoln, Weeping Water
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert

Pair of 2by2 tickets worth $22,000 each sold in Lincoln, Weeping Water

  • 0

Here's why lucky numbers could be hurting your (already slim) lotto chances.

A pair of winning 2by2 lottery tickets worth $22,000 each were sold in Southeast Nebraska over the weekend — one of which came from Russ's Market on South Coddington Avenue in Lincoln.

The ticket sold in Lincoln matched all four winning numbers for Friday's 2by2 draw, netting the $22,000 prize that will expire in 180 days if it goes unclaimed, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

A day after the winning ticket was sold at Russ's, a lucky buyer landed all four winning numbers in Saturday's 2by2 drawing after buying a ticket at Weeping Water Express Lane in Cass County, according to the lottery. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625. 

The two sales preceded a streak of luck for players in Fremont, where two separate winning lottery tickets were sold on Sunday, including one worth $78,000. A Pump & Pantry sold the winning Pick 5 ticket for Sunday's draw. On the same day, another winning 2by2 ticket was sold at a Cubby's there. 

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at lottery retailers, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. 

Audits of Nebraska Environmental Trust urge better record-keeping, more grant project site visits
Bruning man wins $90,000 in Nebraska Lottery
Powerball to begin Monday drawings in August
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oldest message in a bottle ever found confirmed by archives

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Breaking news reporter

A Kansas City, Missouri, native, Andrew Wegley joined the Journal Star as breaking news reporter after graduating from Northwest Missouri State University in May 2021.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News