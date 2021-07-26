Pair of 2by2 tickets worth $22,000 each sold in Lincoln, Weeping Water

A pair of winning 2by2 lottery tickets worth $22,000 each were sold in Southeast Nebraska over the weekend — one of which came from Russ's Market on South Coddington Avenue in Lincoln.
The ticket sold in Lincoln matched all four winning numbers for Friday's 2by2 draw, netting the $22,000 prize that will expire in 180 days if it goes unclaimed, according to the Nebraska Lottery.
A day after the winning ticket was sold at Russ's, a lucky buyer landed all four winning numbers in Saturday's 2by2 drawing after buying a ticket at Weeping Water Express Lane in Cass County, according to the lottery. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625.
The two sales preceded a streak of luck for players in Fremont, where two separate winning lottery tickets were sold on Sunday, including one worth $78,000. A Pump & Pantry sold the winning Pick 5 ticket for Sunday's draw. On the same day, another winning 2by2 ticket was sold at a Cubby's there.
Players are encouraged to check their tickets at lottery retailers, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.
Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.
After subpoenaing internal affairs documents from the jail, a deputy sheriff said, he learned that Kimberly Whitney had personal, concealed conversations with at least three inmates using a cellphone to communicate 98 times.
The camp stewards serve as "a catch-all," one said, working as greeters, ice salesmen and a concierge service. But when they turn in for the night, alert only to knocks on the door, horseplay sometimes ensues.
The woman texted the victim "playtime's over" before the man heard a single gunshot, the sheriff said. She was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and using a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
Melissa Armendariz, a competitor from Mexico, linked up with a mare in Lincoln, where the 18-year-old and first-time National High School Finals Rodeo attendee has learned to ride and love "Fine Little Ruby."