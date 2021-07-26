Pair of 2by2 tickets worth $22,000 each sold in Lincoln, Weeping Water

A pair of winning 2by2 lottery tickets worth $22,000 each were sold in Southeast Nebraska over the weekend — one of which came from Russ's Market on South Coddington Avenue in Lincoln.

The ticket sold in Lincoln matched all four winning numbers for Friday's 2by2 draw, netting the $22,000 prize that will expire in 180 days if it goes unclaimed, according to the Nebraska Lottery.

A day after the winning ticket was sold at Russ's, a lucky buyer landed all four winning numbers in Saturday's 2by2 drawing after buying a ticket at Weeping Water Express Lane in Cass County, according to the lottery. The odds of winning the $22,000 2by2 top prize are 1 in 105,625.

The two sales preceded a streak of luck for players in Fremont, where two separate winning lottery tickets were sold on Sunday, including one worth $78,000. A Pump & Pantry sold the winning Pick 5 ticket for Sunday's draw. On the same day, another winning 2by2 ticket was sold at a Cubby's there.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets at lottery retailers, online or by calling the lottery office at 402-471-6100.

Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at the Nebraska Lottery headquarters in Lincoln.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.