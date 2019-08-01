Pickups and work vans lined the gravel lot at the Miller-Long VFW Post on Thursday morning.
They belonged to railroad workers in the midst of their monthly union meeting inside the low brick building on West A.
And they belonged to the painters outside with their caulk guns and rollers, preparing to give the place a fresh coat of blue — a free-of-charge thank-you-for-your-service to the Lincoln veterans who call it home.
They’d have most of the work done by the end of the day, said Rusty Jones, who owns Paint Techs with his wife, Cathy.
The idea for this project started three months ago, when Jones started chatting with Jeff Bovee, owner of All Colors Painting, both of them on a Facebook page devoted to the trade.
As the two men traded emails about cabinet-painting techniques, Bovee said he wanted to help out a veteran by offering a free house painting.
Jones liked the idea and joined in. The two men brainstormed and, eventually, Bovee landed on the doorstep of Post 3606, the last of Lincoln’s five VFWs with a brick and mortar meeting place.
“They were pretty tickled to get the help,” Cathy Jones said.
The painters offered labor and supplies and Sherwin-Williams threw in the top coat.
And in the middle of the busy summer painting season, they set to work.
Randy Jones showed up Wednesday to power wash the building.
Earl Motschenbacher was there to mow and whack the weeds. He was back again Thursday to watch the building transform.
“We sure appreciate you doing this,” the longtime VFW volunteer and Air Force veteran told Jones.
“We appreciate your service even more,” the painter answered.
The post is a busy place, Motschenbacher said.
It hosts dancing and steak dinners every second and fourth Saturday night. Tango lessons on Monday and Wednesday.
The Marine Corps League meets here. The American Legion.
And on Friday nights, the place is open to anyone — veteran or not.
“We call it ‘Friday at the Post,’” Motschenbacher said. “Card games and a lot of BS-ing.”
The post sits alone on the west edge of town, a flag waving high. They have occupied the spot since 1969, said past post-commander and current quartermaster Jim Averill.
“It hasn’t been painted in a number of years and the paint is peeling, so it definitely needed it.”
Membership is growing as younger vets are finding their way inside for support and camaraderie.
VFW members got together and picked out a color, using a Sherwin-Williams online tool to help them sample different shades of virtual paint on the building.
They found one they could agree on, Averill said.
And not just because of its name, he said.
Although that matched pretty well, too: Honorable Blue.