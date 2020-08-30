Painted pavement and free herbs: Groups sprucing up 11th Street alley entrances

They thought about the bustling 11th Street corridor between A and H streets, and then they thought about the 14 or so alley entrances, and what they could do to make them more inviting.

They came up with a series of oversized welcome mats — murals where the alley meets the street.

“We’re trying to use the addition of this art-making as a way to make alleys feels safer and combat some of the littering,” said Kat Wiese, community arts organizer for the South of Downtown group.

They wanted to paint all the alley entrances, but a second grant fell through, and they narrowed the list to four that needed improvement and were close to those who could care for them, Daily said — one near Pepe’s Bistro and Community Crops, one across from Everett Elementary and near the South of Downtown offices, one near Cultiva Coffee and the one near Stryker’s house.

They asked artists for proposals, and heard from more than a dozen, Wiese said. They put a priority on those who lived in the area.

“We had some really, really fine artists that applied,” she said.

Stryker, an 11-year Everett resident, sketched a traditional welcome mat, with butterflies and purple flowers and greetings in 10 languages.