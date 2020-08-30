Painted pavement and free herbs: Groups sprucing up 11th Street alley entrances

In all of her years as a painter, Jean Stryker has never driven over her artwork — not on accident, and no matter how much it frustrated her.
“No, I haven’t,” she said last week. “I have been tempted, though.”
Soon, though, she’ll be rolling over her work — a 10-by-16-foot multilingual welcome mat — every time she pulls in and out of her alley near 11th and C streets.
The Lincoln artist is one of four selected to help launch an 11th Street alley entrance improvement project featuring fresh, free herbs, painted pavement, and other artwork — all of it the result of a collaboration between NeighborWorks Lincoln, Community Crops, the South of Downtown Community Development Organization and others.
“The alleys along 11th Street are not the prettiest alleys in the world,” said Grant Daily, a community specialist for NeighborWorks. “There’s often crime and social problems. This is about taking that kind of community corridor and improving it and continuing to highlight it as an important place for the neighborhood.”
The project got its start last fall, when a team of Everett Neighborhood advocates — some professional, some civilian — traveled to Chicago for NeighborWorks America’s annual Community Leadership Institute. Their mission: Identify an Everett improvement project, receive strategic training and accept a $4,000 grant.
They thought about the bustling 11th Street corridor between A and H streets, and then they thought about the 14 or so alley entrances, and what they could do to make them more inviting.
They came up with a series of oversized welcome mats — murals where the alley meets the street.
“We’re trying to use the addition of this art-making as a way to make alleys feels safer and combat some of the littering,” said Kat Wiese, community arts organizer for the South of Downtown group.
They wanted to paint all the alley entrances, but a second grant fell through, and they narrowed the list to four that needed improvement and were close to those who could care for them, Daily said — one near Pepe’s Bistro and Community Crops, one across from Everett Elementary and near the South of Downtown offices, one near Cultiva Coffee and the one near Stryker’s house.
They asked artists for proposals, and heard from more than a dozen, Wiese said. They put a priority on those who lived in the area.
“We had some really, really fine artists that applied,” she said.
Stryker, an 11-year Everett resident, sketched a traditional welcome mat, with butterflies and purple flowers and greetings in 10 languages.
“Diversity is one of my favorite aspects of living in this neighborhood. I thought it would be cool for the design to say welcome in several languages, to represent the diversity of the neighborhood.”
Gretchen Dimitroff, an artist from the adjacent South Salt Creek Neighborhood proposed a Willkommen mat, a nod to the area’s Germans from Russia roots. Joel Anderson proposed dancing cacti, and Nolan Tredway designed a whimsical squirrel on a stump.
He’s painted murals and giant light bulb sculptures and other pieces of public art, but this will be his first time painting pavement.
Nolan wanted his design to be familiar and playful. And because alleyways are passageways, he’ll paint printed prompts for pedestrians — “Make a wish for the future” and “Whisper a secret” — where the alley crosses the sidewalk.
“I just wanted to use a lot of the common things from the neighborhood, like squirrels, and make a mythology with those. To allow it to be a place of play, of imagination.”
The four artists are scheduled to get to work this week. But earlier this year, Daily and Community Crops planted another part of the project — a pair of community herb gardens along 11th Street, one across from Cultiva, one between B and C streets.
They’re growing oregano, rosemary, basil, lavender, mint and kale, and they want their neighbors to take what they need.
And they’re not done with 11th Street. They’re planning sculptures near the gardens, signs, more alley entrances paintings, yarn-bombed light poles.
And, hopefully, a self-perpetuating sense of neighborhood pride, Wiese said.
“When people have dignity in their shared spaces, it makes those spaces better kept.”
