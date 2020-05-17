Paige Piper named Child Advocacy Center's new executive director

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

The Child Advocacy Center has announced Paige Piper as its new executive director.

Piper will replace Lynn Ayers, the founding executive director of the center, after her retirement on June 30.

Piper served as the development director of the center from 2016 to 2018. She will continue Ayers' work to provide a safe place for children and families in crisis in Lincoln and the surrounding 16 counties the Child Advocacy Center serves.