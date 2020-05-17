You are the owner of this article.
Paige Piper named Child Advocacy Center's new executive director
Child Advocacy Center

Lincoln's Child Advocacy Center, 5025 Garland St.

 LJS file

The Child Advocacy Center has announced Paige Piper as its new executive director.

Piper will replace Lynn Ayers, the founding executive director of the center, after her retirement on June 30.

Piper served as the development director of the center from 2016 to 2018. She will continue Ayers' work to provide a safe place for children and families in crisis in Lincoln and the surrounding 16 counties the Child Advocacy Center serves.

