Owner of pickup with racial slur says vandals did it, but police have no report

Cordis said that he has been receiving threats since his name and address were posted on social media accounts Saturday.

"I've got everybody and anybody you can think of calling me and texting me," Cordis said. "There have been a lot of death threats from people that I don't know."

A Stromsburg woman who has a 15-month-old child with Cordis, said she has also received death threats. A tearful Josephine Ewing returned a call from the World-Herald on Sunday to say she and Cordis are no longer in a relationship and she doesn't know anything about what was written on his truck.

"I want people to know that he does not live here, and we are not together," Ewing said. "Me and my daughter have been getting death threats. Everyone needs to keep me and my child out of this. My kid needs to be left alone."

Cordis is awaiting trial in Fillmore County District County on felony charges of operating a large marijuana growing operation, possession of a firearm while manufacturing marijuana and being in possession of a firearm while committing a felony. He said "it's possible" that someone may have been trying to add to his legal troubles.

"I don't know, but I don't even vote," he said. "I'm not a racist. All lives matter."

Love 13 Funny 25 Wow 7 Sad 12 Angry 57