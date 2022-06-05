 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight work to close Waverly interchange ramps this week

Pavement repairs planned this week will shut down on and off ramps at the Interstate 80 Waverly interchange for overnight hours.

On Tuesday, crews will close eastbound ramps beginning at 8 p.m. The ramps are to reopen at 7 on Wednesday morning.

Work will shift to westbound ramps on Wednesday evening.

When access points at the Waverly interchange are closed, traffic will be directed to the 56th Street or Greenwood interchanges.

