Overnight storms topple trees, damage outbuildings

A line of thunderstorms packing strong winds rolled across Nebraska overnight Thursday, knocking out power and causing some property damage.
Lincoln Electric System said that about 50 customers were still without power as of 3 p.m. Thursday.
At one point overnight, there were about 6,000 people with an outage, LES said.
The National Weather Service in Valley reported wind gusts in Lancaster County that ranged from 81 mph west of Malcolm to 67 mph in Lincoln. The Lincoln Airport recorded 0.57 inches of rain from the storm.
Several residents of the Capital City shared photos on social media of trees damaged by high winds.
The complex of thunderstorms organized in western Nebraska, where several landspout tornadoes were reported Wednesday night.
The weak tornadoes were reported near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in the Nebraska Sandhills, according to the National Weather Service in North Platte. Only minor tree damage was reported from those tornadoes, meteorologist Shawn Jacobs said.
More damage was caused overnight by straight-line winds as the storms moved east.
A home in the Jefferson County village of Jansen was damaged when a tree toppled, and outbuildings sustained significant damage near Tamora, Shickley and Valparaiso, the Weather Service said.
The Grand Island airport reported a wind gust of 71 mph.
Lincoln-area residents can expect clear skies until at least Friday evening, when the National Weather Service says there is a 30% chance of storms.
High temperatures will be near 90 on Friday and Saturday.
Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of property owners, who can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to a central location.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.