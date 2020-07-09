Overnight storms topple trees, damage outbuildings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A line of thunderstorms packing strong winds rolled across Nebraska overnight Thursday, knocking out power and causing some property damage.

Lincoln Electric System said that about 50 customers were still without power as of 3 p.m. Thursday.

At one point overnight, there were about 6,000 people with an outage, LES said.

The National Weather Service in Valley reported wind gusts in Lancaster County that ranged from 81 mph west of Malcolm to 67 mph in Lincoln. The Lincoln Airport recorded 0.57 inches of rain from the storm.

Several residents of the Capital City shared photos on social media of trees damaged by high winds.

The complex of thunderstorms organized in western Nebraska, where several landspout tornadoes were reported Wednesday night.

The weak tornadoes were reported near Venango and Grant in southwestern Nebraska and Thedford in the Nebraska Sandhills, according to the National Weather Service in North Platte. Only minor tree damage was reported from those tornadoes, meteorologist Shawn Jacobs said.

More damage was caused overnight by straight-line winds as the storms moved east.