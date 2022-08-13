Overnight fire in west Lincoln results in total loss of home

An extensive fire that began early Saturday morning quickly engulfed a west Lincoln home, resulting in the loss of the residence.
At 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at SW 24th Street and W Laguna Road to find a major fire that began on the exterior of the house burning inward. LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said the flames rapidly spread to the attic and began to pose a risk of structural collapse.
Gegg said that though firefighters aggressively worked to extinguish the fire, the damage was extensive. The occupants evacuated successfully and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Fire Investigator Jason Relford said the fire's cause is still under investigation as of late Saturday morning, but the home is a total loss.
