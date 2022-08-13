 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Overnight fire in west Lincoln results in total loss of home

Laguna house fire

An overnight fire resulted in the total loss of the home located at SW 24th Street and W Laguna Road. 

 JENNA THOMPSON, Lincoln Journal Star

An extensive fire that began early Saturday morning quickly engulfed a west Lincoln home, resulting in the loss of the residence.

At 12:30 a.m., Lincoln Fire and Rescue arrived at SW 24th Street and W Laguna Road to find a major fire that began on the exterior of the house burning inward. LFR Battalion Chief Jeremy Gegg said the flames rapidly spread to the attic and began to pose a risk of structural collapse.

Gegg said that though firefighters aggressively worked to extinguish the fire, the damage was extensive. The occupants evacuated successfully and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

Fire Investigator Jason Relford said the fire's cause is still under investigation as of late Saturday morning, but the home is a total loss.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or jthompson@journalstar.com

