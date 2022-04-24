Overnight closures planned for Saltillo Road roundabout

Beginning Monday, access to the Saltillo Road roundabout and connections with 14th Street and U.S. 77 will close for overnight construction associated with the South Beltway project.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation said the roundabout will close at 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings and will reopen each morning at 6 a.m.
Motorists will be directed to alternative routes while the work is being done.
