Overnight closings planned along U.S. 77 at South Beltway

All lanes of U.S. 77 will close through the South Beltway project to allow construction at the Saltillo Road interchange.

Work is planned beginning at 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, the Nebraska Department of Transportation said. Traffic on U.S. 77 is to reopen by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Northbound traffic will be detoured onto 14th Street to Old Cheney Road, then Warlick Boulevard and back to U.S. 77, officials said. Southbound traffic will be detoured beginning at Warlick Boulevard.

