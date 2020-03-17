Over and out: Lincoln best friends separated by a pandemic, brought together by walkie-talkies

Last summer, Eva Gutz and Lilly Bliven thought it would be fun to get walkie-talkies.

The chatty best friends played together every day, roaming their southeast Lincoln neighborhood and calling each other every day on their two-way radios, like amateur spies.

By the time school started, they forgot about them.

Until this week.

Separated by a coronavirus sweeping the world, the 9-year-olds hatched a plan.

Eva dragged a camp chair to the end of her driveway.

Lilly hauled a camp chair from her house and positioned it on the sidewalk directly across the street.

They could see each other and hear each other.

“Mostly me and Lilly, we talk about how we don’t like school and how our least-favorite subject is math,” Eva said. “The most thing we have in common is crafts.”

They came up with the idea together, the Kloefkorn Elementary School fourth grader said.

They missed each other since school closed and were yelling across the street to stay in touch.

Eva told Lilly she had an idea.