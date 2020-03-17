You are the owner of this article.
Over and out: Lincoln best friends separated by a pandemic, brought together by walkie-talkies
Over and out: Lincoln best friends separated by a pandemic, brought together by walkie-talkies

Social Distancing, 3.17

Best friends Lilly Bliven (right) and Eva Gutz play "Guess Who?" as they practice social distancing while playing across the street from each other Tuesday. They use walkie-talkies to communicate.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Last summer, Eva Gutz and Lilly Bliven thought it would be fun to get walkie-talkies.

The chatty best friends played together every day, roaming their southeast Lincoln neighborhood and calling each other every day on their two-way radios, like amateur spies.

By the time school started, they forgot about them.

Until this week.

Separated by a coronavirus sweeping the world, the 9-year-olds hatched a plan.

Eva dragged a camp chair to the end of her driveway.

Social Distancing, 3.17

Eva Gutz talks to her best friend Lilly Bliven as they practice social distancing while talking on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday.

Lilly hauled a camp chair from her house and positioned it on the sidewalk directly across the street.

They could see each other and hear each other.

“Mostly me and Lilly, we talk about how we don’t like school and how our least-favorite subject is math,” Eva said. “The most thing we have in common is crafts.”

They came up with the idea together, the Kloefkorn Elementary School fourth grader said.

They missed each other since school closed and were yelling across the street to stay in touch.

Eva told Lilly she had an idea.

Social Distancing, 3.17

Lilly Bliven talks to her best friend Eva Gutz as they practice social distancing while talking on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday.

“And she said, ‘I’m probably thinking the same thing,’ and I said ‘We should just go grab our walkie-talkies,’ and Lilly said, ‘I’m strongly thinking that.’”

So they did.

When they want to talk, their moms, Emily Gutz and Michele Bliven, text each other.

So far the girls have played I Spy and Guess Who — Does your person have a hat? —  from 50 feet away, asking questions via the walkie-talkies, Emily said.

And they’ve just talked, too, about things they are doing, like art projects, she said.

Social Distancing, 3.17

Best friends Lilly Bliven (top) and Eva Gutz wave to a passing UPS delivery truck, as they practice social distancing while talking to each other on walkie-talkies across the street from each other on Tuesday.

Gutz is a stay-at-home mom who cut short a birthday trip to Nashville last week and is voluntarily isolating in case of contact with the virus.

Bliven is working remotely from her IT job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where a coworker was tested for coronavirus but came up negative.

Theirs is a neighborhood filled with kids, so it’s hard keeping everyone apart, the moms said.

And they’re glad their girls have found a way to be together.

Social Distancing, 3.17

Eva Gutz keeps a bottle of hand sanitizer near her as she plays "Guess Who" with her best friend Lilly Bliven as they practice social distancing across the street.

On a normal day, they are inseparable, Bliven said.

But these aren’t normal days.

“With everything crazy going on, I’m happy that our daughters can at least communicate and be safe with each other.”

Social Distancing Walkie Talkies

Best friends Eva Gutz and Lil Bliven eat homemade pizza together earlier this year. The 9-year-olds are staying close via walkie-talkies until the pandemic is over. 
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @TheRealCLK

