Over and out: Lincoln best friends separated by a pandemic, brought together by walkie-talkies

Last summer, Eva Gutz and Lilly Bliven thought it would be fun to get walkie-talkies.
The chatty best friends played together every day, roaming their southeast Lincoln neighborhood and calling each other every day on their two-way radios, like amateur spies.
By the time school started, they forgot about them.
Until this week.
Separated by a coronavirus sweeping the world, the 9-year-olds hatched a plan.
Eva dragged a camp chair to the end of her driveway.
Lilly hauled a camp chair from her house and positioned it on the sidewalk directly across the street.
They could see each other and hear each other.
“Mostly me and Lilly, we talk about how we don’t like school and how our least-favorite subject is math,” Eva said. “The most thing we have in common is crafts.”
They came up with the idea together, the Kloefkorn Elementary School fourth grader said.
They missed each other since school closed and were yelling across the street to stay in touch.
Eva told Lilly she had an idea.
“And she said, ‘I’m probably thinking the same thing,’ and I said ‘We should just go grab our walkie-talkies,’ and Lilly said, ‘I’m strongly thinking that.’”
So they did.
When they want to talk, their moms, Emily Gutz and Michele Bliven, text each other.
So far the girls have played I Spy and Guess Who — Does your person have a hat? — from 50 feet away, asking questions via the walkie-talkies, Emily said.
And they’ve just talked, too, about things they are doing, like art projects, she said.
Gutz is a stay-at-home mom who cut short a birthday trip to Nashville last week and is voluntarily isolating in case of contact with the virus.
Bliven is working remotely from her IT job at the U.S. Department of Agriculture, where a coworker was tested for coronavirus but came up negative.
Theirs is a neighborhood filled with kids, so it’s hard keeping everyone apart, the moms said.
And they’re glad their girls have found a way to be together.
On a normal day, they are inseparable, Bliven said.
But these aren’t normal days.
“With everything crazy going on, I’m happy that our daughters can at least communicate and be safe with each other.”
Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
As the University of Nebraska-Lincoln moves to online-only classes amid a global coronavirus pandemic, administrators are encouraging students…
Nebraska prisons have suspended in-person visits to inmates indefinitely in 10 facilities because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus.
An additional two dozen beds at the University of Nebraska Medical Center are ready in the event they are needed for patients suspected or con…
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird declared a local emergency Monday — and her cabinet announced a broad slate of operational moves that will change t…
The Foundation for Lincoln Public Schools has announced a campaign to support LPS students and families who are, or soon will be, in need of e…
The Legislature won't meet Tuesday as scheduled and will not be meeting again until further notice, Speaker Jim Scheer announced Monday morning.
Businesses are starting to take steps to limit the amount of people congregating in the wake of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention r…
Lincoln Public Schools students may not have classes this week -- a decision made Friday by district officials in an attempt to slow the sprea…
The latest cases involve a woman who attended two Creighton basketball games and a pastor at an Omaha church.
Only two visitors will be allowed for each patient at Bryan Medical Center and CHI Health hospitals.
The absence of a number of senators for Thursday's most recent session -- prior to adjournment for a four-day weekend -- stirred some concerns among members of the Legislature.
University of Nebraska employees may take up to 80 hours of paid emergency leave in the event of self-quarantine, family care or child care be…
“I live off-campus, so I can’t rely on the cafeteria, so coaches and everyone have been dropping off food,” Darlondo Hill said. “ It’s generous how the community is coming together.”
Social Distancing is my middle name. And it should be yours, too.
While weekend religious services appeared to be on as scheduled at most Lincoln churches, places of worship were taking extra precautions to e…
Journalists work to keep readers informed. It’s our mission and our passion.
Union College in Lincoln announced Friday it will transition to online-only education March 30, becoming the latest college to do so in the fa…
Bryan Health on Friday gave an update on the steps it's taking to prepare for the eventual likely spread of the novel coronavirus to Lincoln.
The Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney campuses of the University of Nebraska have announced plans to shift to online classes by the end of the month …
Tickets purchased for the show will be honored at the rescheduled concert.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
Reach the writer at 402-473-7218 or clangekubick@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @TheRealCLK