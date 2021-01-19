Out of the landfill, woven into a purpose: Becky's Beds of Bags helps Lincoln's homeless population

She recently completed a bed from start to finish in less than three hours.

“I love to crochet, and I feel like it’s something … I can do and I'm going to use it, and use it to help people,” she said. “All of those bags are not going into the landfill anymore, which is a great feeling too.”

On Jan. 4, Topil donated her first 10 beds to the People’s City Mission. She included a blanket, mask and note reading “You Matter” with each.

People’s City Mission CEO Tom Barber said they were given to homeless men who choose not to stay at the shelter.

He said the options for shelter during the winter are very limited in Lincoln and donations such as Topil’s help ease the struggle so many are going through during the pandemic.

Topil has built a community for her project through a Facebook page titled “Becky’s Beds of Bags” that now has more than 600 members. Topil posts updates when she finishes a new bed and fields questions about how to get bags or plarn to her.

She refers to those who donate as her “angels.”

“It's been so great, it's so heartwarming,” she said. “It just makes me feel so proud of the community that I live in.”