'Our community has not been immune': Nebraskans have experienced anti-Asian hate amid coronavirus pandemic

While the center has not heard of any hate crimes targeted at Asians, Reinhardt says it's heard more anecdotal incidents, such as Wah's, since March 2020. The Lincoln Police Department also has not reported any hate crimes targeted at Asian Americans in 2020, according to department records.

Police spokesperson Erin Spilker said that doesn't mean incidents aren't happening.

"It is possible that instances that would be classified as a hate crime may have happened in our community where a police report was not filed," Spilker said in an email. "We want to encourage those who have been the victim of a hate crime to report the incidents to police."

The lack of reports highlights what Reinhardt and Wah identify as a reluctance by Asian Americans to step forward with their stories.

"They'll tell you that it's their own business. They don't want to tell people, to lose face," Reinhardt said. "I think that's the issue. ... They choose silence. That makes our job harder, because we have to challenge this. We're here. We want to help, but if you don't come to us, we don't know how to help."

Alan Wang was loading things into his car in a parking lot in Omaha when someone told him to "go back to China and take your (expletive) virus."