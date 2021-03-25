'Our community has not been immune': Nebraskans have experienced anti-Asian hate amid coronavirus pandemic

Mu Wah was wiping down a cart at a Lincoln grocery store last April when a man pretended to spit on her before he walked away, laughing.
Wah, a 22-year-old college student, was rattled by the experience and wanted to speak to a store manager. But a family member told her not to worry about it, to let the whole thing go. Wah believes the man, who was white, targeted her, an Asian American, just as misinformation about the coronavirus pandemic was taking hold in the U.S.
"At that time, it was really hard to believe that some people were treating others like that," said Wah, who is Karen and lived in the Mae La refugee camp between Thailand and Burma before moving to Lincoln in 2012. "I never had anything (like) that happened to me before, so I was kind of surprised. It made me mad."
That experience for Wah, who studies criminal justice at Peru State, is one of thousands of incidents of anti-Asian hate in the U.S. spurred by the pandemic and false perceptions of the coronavirus — including the belief Chinese citizens are to blame for COVID-19.
One stark example: Six people of Asian descent were killed in shootings at three Atlanta businesses earlier this month. No motive for the mass shooting has been made official.
Wah avoided social media after the attack. She's afraid she'll be targeted again, like that time at the store.
"Every time when I walk to classes and go to school, it kind of worries me that I'm going to get hurt," she said.
On Thursday, more than 200 people gathered at Tower Square on P Street for a candlelight vigil to show solidarity against anti-Asian discrimination. The event was hosted by the Asian Community and Cultural Center, Nebraska Appleseed and the Karen Society of Nebraska.
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird joined a number of other speakers who called out discrimination, saying "our community has not been immune" to racial hate.
"To those who feel vulnerable, I want you to know that you belong here in Lincoln," Gaylor Baird said. "Our diversity, identities, perspectives and backgrounds are a core strength of our city."
Chris Heselton came Thursday to show support to Asian Americans. He said he's heard of incidents of anti-Asian discrimination in Lincoln since the pandemic started.
"I think the biggest thing is to speak out and to be vocal in calling out issues of anti-Asian hate," Heselton said. "I think (the vigil) is a way of sort of saying that it's unacceptable behavior."
Asian American discrimination is not new, but COVID-19 inflamed the hate, said Rebecca Reinhardt, the cultural program coordinator at the Asian Community and Cultural Center. The center offers resources to Asian Americans and works with Lincoln police to report suspected hate crimes. Following the Atlanta shootings, Reinhardt said the center reached out to local Asian businesses to see if they needed anything.
While the center has not heard of any hate crimes targeted at Asians, Reinhardt says it's heard more anecdotal incidents, such as Wah's, since March 2020. The Lincoln Police Department also has not reported any hate crimes targeted at Asian Americans in 2020, according to department records.
Police spokesperson Erin Spilker said that doesn't mean incidents aren't happening.
"It is possible that instances that would be classified as a hate crime may have happened in our community where a police report was not filed," Spilker said in an email. "We want to encourage those who have been the victim of a hate crime to report the incidents to police."
The lack of reports highlights what Reinhardt and Wah identify as a reluctance by Asian Americans to step forward with their stories.
"They'll tell you that it's their own business. They don't want to tell people, to lose face," Reinhardt said. "I think that's the issue. ... They choose silence. That makes our job harder, because we have to challenge this. We're here. We want to help, but if you don't come to us, we don't know how to help."
Alan Wang was loading things into his car in a parking lot in Omaha when someone told him to "go back to China and take your (expletive) virus."
"You think you're prepared for anything that comes, but in that time, I remember thinking I was frozen, that I couldn't believe that this was going on here in my backyard basically," Wang said.
The incident was one of three he says occurred during the pandemic. Wang, the executive director of the Prairie STEM educational nonprofit in Omaha, felt he needed to share his story as the son of parents who immigrated from China and as a parent himself.
"I want to bring awareness to the hate, because I think people are living in their silos, going about their business, thinking that everything is fine," Wang said.
He also pointed to the rhetoric of the previous presidential administration — and specifically, calling the coronavirus the "China virus" — for enabling others.
"I've never lived and experienced times like I have in the last year," Wang said. "Certainly, people are more emboldened to say things that previously would've never been said."
Much of the anti-Asian hate has festered on social media. Asian Americans experienced the largest single rise in online hate and harassment compared with other minorities in 2020, according to an Anti-Defamation League report. Seventeen percent of Asian Americans reported being harassed online in 2020, compared with just 11% in 2019.
Lincoln is home to a number of large Asian communities, including Vietnamese and Karen populations. Many came here as refugees. Drive down North 27th Street, with its small, family-owned Asian businesses, and you can see they are thriving here.
"We are the people that came to the United States looking for a better life; we are just like other Americans," said Reinhardt, who is Asian. "We didn't make the virus; the virus doesn't choose the skin color or background."
Following the Atlanta shootings, Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Steve Joel sent a message to students and families denouncing the attack and supporting the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities.
"All of us need to speak up and speak out against acts of racism and hate. We need to provide support and listen," the statement read.
Wah hopes other Asian Americans share their stories of discrimination instead of bottling them up.
"For those people that experience this kind of stuff, I want them to come out and talk about it," she said. "Just don't keep it inside of you."
Lincoln police take visible and behind-the-scenes steps following mass shootings in Boulder, Atlanta
Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @zach_hammack