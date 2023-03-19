Even a tiny bar has big opportunities when it comes to live music in Lincoln.

The Other Room, the Historic Haymarket district's speakeasy barroom, has dived into the music scene with the recent introduction of its Tiny Bar Concert series.

The bar at 824 P St., holds just 25 people, but so far the response has been pretty good from Lincoln's music community, which has lined up to get on the Tiny Bar Concert schedule.

"We knew we were doing OK when Josh Hoyer called us and wanted to be a part of it," said Other Room manager Katie Titman. "There's a lot of excitement from the artists."

Hoyer has signed on for a May 3 concert and before he takes the stage, the Tiny Bar series -- a smaller version of Tiny Desk Concerts, which air on National Public Radio -- will host a number of local artists, including Emily Bass and Haylee Brice.

Currently, the concerts, held each Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. are free, but they might have to become ticketed events, Titman said.

"We're working to figure it out right now," she said.

Here's the upcoming Tiny Bar Concert schedule: Bass, Wednesday; Brice, March 29; Miles Jasnowski, April 5; Brandon Watson & John Douglas, April 12; Ro Hempel, April 19; Hot Dealers, April 26; Hoyer, May 3.