The musicians in Orpheus Chamber Orchestra weren’t all dressed in black Wednesday night. No conductor joined them when the orchestra took their places on the Lied Center for Performing Arts stage.

The musicians didn’t all stay in the same seat for the entire concert, some moving to new places after intermission.

And even the music that the ensemble performed differed from the norm. It’s first piece, Frederic Chopin’s Piano Concerto No. 1 in E minor, was arranged for just piano and strings, omitting the horns and woodwinds.

It’s second, Franz Schubert’s Chamber Symphony in B-flat major, replaced the piano at the heart of the piece with clarinet, bassoon and horn, along with the strings.

For those in the audience familiar with the works, the arrangements would have brought mental contrasts — that, for example, the horns weren’t missed in the Chopin. But most were simply captivated by the beautifully performed music.

Playing on Chopin’s birthday, Italian pianist Alessio Bax carried the concerto, his playing fast and fluid on the first movement, delicate and dynamic on the slow second movement and joyful with flair on the dance-like final movement.

With the exceptions of the intros of each movement, where it set the mood and theme, the orchestra primarily served as a bed for Bax’s piano, underlying and, at times, responding to his expressive playing.

That changed on the Schubert piece when the strings were joined by Alan Kay on clarinet, Colby Kleven on horn and Gina Cuffari on bassoon. Then the orchestra demonstrated its mastery of tempo changes sans conductor, it’s ability to precisely shift from contrasting passages and “converse” with Kay’s clarinet, repeating and extending themes to the bravura ending.

So how does Orpheus work without a conductor? Some of those duties are handled by the concertmasters — e.g. subtle head nods and bow movements to count in the orchestra on the Chopin and a dipped shoulder and upward bow movement to start a passage in the Schubert.

And body movement and eye contact kept the well-rehearsed orchestra together throughout — to the point that, like the horns in the Chopin, all-black attire and standard seating, a conductor wasn’t missed.

Each season, the Lied Center tries to include a great orchestra in its programming. As it magnificently demonstrated Wednesday, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra was that great orchestra of the 2022-23 season.