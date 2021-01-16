Organizers offer ways to honor MLK Jr. despite the pandemic

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will look different this year, thanks to the pandemic.

But there will be opportunities to recognize the civil rights leader and make it what it is intended to be: a day on, not a day off.

“As we approach his important holiday, I’m issuing my own challenge to recognize that peace and justice start inside each one of us and to do our part to recognize Dr. King’s dream,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said earlier this week at a news conference.

The organizers of several annual events are still offering ways to reflect on King’s legacy of service and recommit “achieving his vision for a truly equitable and just society,” she said.

They include:

* The annual MLK Jr. Youth Rally and March, which will not include a march to the state Capitol but will consist of a virtual rally held Monday. A pre-rally mashup of King speeches, motivational music and empowerment messages will be livestreamed from 9:30-10 a.m., followed by the rally and call to action from 10-11 a.m.

The rally will be livestreamed on the LNKTV Education website. Go to lnktv.lincoln.ne.gov.