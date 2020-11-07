Organizers call off Lincoln's Veterans parade

Korean War Veteran Dietrick Frye watches last year's Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
LINCOLN JOURNAL STAR
With coronavirus cases spiking in Lincoln and across the region, Lincoln's third annual Veterans Parade has been canceled.
The parade's board of directors made the decision on Saturday morning. The parade was scheduled for Sunday.
Organizers had announced on Friday that the parade would go on as a drive-thru event, where attendees would remain in their vehicles and drive along the parade route to view bands and other entries spaced out along K Street.
But after considering how that would work, it was decided to simply cancel the event this year, organizers said.
Photos from last year's parade
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
People wait for the second annual Veterans Parade to start on Saturday along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Legion Riders were part of the Veterans Parade in downtown Lincoln on Saturday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Boy Scouts wave to parade watchers on Saturday during the second annual Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Aiden Lammli retrieves candy from the street on Saturday during the second annual Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
A Girl Scout walks in the parade with a flag in her hair on Saturday during the second annual Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Kids wave flags as the second annual Veterans Parade moves along K Street on Saturday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Memphis Mims is handed a flag on Saturday before the second annual Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
An inflatable American flag is brought back up after passing under a street light Saturday during the Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
The second annual Veterans Parade in 2019 along K Street.
Journal Star file photo
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Members of the Nebraska Honor Guard walk in the second annual Veterans Parade along K Street on Saturday.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
VETERANS PARADE, 11.9
Korean War Veteran Dietrick Frye watches last year's Veterans Parade along K Street.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.