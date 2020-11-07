 Skip to main content
Organizers call off Lincoln's Veterans parade
Organizers call off Lincoln's Veterans parade

VETERANS PARADE, 11.9

Korean War Veteran Dietrick Frye watches last year's Veterans Parade along K Street.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star file photo

With coronavirus cases spiking in Lincoln and across the region, Lincoln's third annual Veterans Parade has been canceled.

The parade's board of directors made the decision on Saturday morning. The parade was scheduled for Sunday.

Organizers had announced on Friday that the parade would go on as a drive-thru event, where attendees would remain in their vehicles and drive along the parade route to view bands and other entries spaced out along K Street.

But after considering how that would work, it was decided to simply cancel the event this year, organizers said.

