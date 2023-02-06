Opponents of the Wilderness Crossing development were back at the site across the street from Wilderness Park and a Native sweat lodge Monday morning in an attempt to stop – or at least bring attention to – the removal of trees by developers.

Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp arrived before sunrise and erected a tipi on city land across the street from the planned development, similar to the prayer camp they established on the land for several days while the City Council was considering the issue.

Erin Poor, co-founder of the prayer camp, said they knew from their previous interactions that Sam Manzitto Jr., the developer of the housing development, would consider them trespassers if they were on the land and call police.

That's why they set up the tipi across First Street, but when workers began running the earthmover this morning and taking down trees, several protesters stood under the arm of the machine. It stopped working and four police cars arrived.

By mid-morning, about 15 protesters remained on the development land, along First Street and in front of the tipi on the east side of First Street. Police also remained at the scene.

Poor said some of the protesters were willing to be arrested, but were determined to remain peaceful, though they see this as the destruction of sacred land.

“We want the city of Lincoln and people of the city to be involved in the effort,” she said.

The protesters' arrival on the land is the latest turn in the hotly debated development on about 75 acres south of Pioneers Boulevard between First Street and U.S. 77, where Manzitto plans to built 162 single-family homes, 134 town homes and 205 apartments. The Manzitto bought the land from the Catholic Diocese of Lincoln.

Opponents' concerns include the risk of flooding caused by the development and the effect on wildlife and native habitat, though much of the attention has focused on the effects on the city’s oldest and most-used sweat lodge, located on private land across the street from the planned development.

In April, the City Council approved the zoning, annexation and comprehensive plan amendments necessary to allow the development to move forward.

Kathleen Danker, who owns the land where the Native sweat lodge is located, filed a lawsuit appealing the council’s actions. A Lancaster County District judge dismissed the lawsuit last week.

Opponents also appealed the council’s actions to the city’s Zoning Appeals Board. The city filed a lawsuit asking the court to decide whether the unelected board had jurisdiction to potentially overturn actions by the City Council and mayor. A judge also dismissed that suit last week, saying the zoning board should decide if it had jurisdiction.

City officials notified them on Friday that the zoning appeals board would not hear the appeal, Poor said.

The opponents could go back to court to oppose the city’s decision not to allow the zoning board appeal, but they haven’t had time yet to meet with their legal team, Poor said.

When opponents found out tree removal was about to begin, they felt showing up on the site to oppose it was their only option, she said.

“That’s why we’re here,” Poor said. “We’re not going anywhere.”

