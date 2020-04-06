Opening of Wildlife Safari Park gives families an excuse to get out of the house

"One thing I thought was really neat was all the kids waving at each other from their parents' cars," Maisel said. "You could really tell they are missing interactions with other kiddos."

Maisel said it took her family about two hours to get through the park, but she made an activity to keep her younger children, ages 4 and 6, engaged.

"We brought paper and clipboards to try and find things beginning with each letter of the alphabet," she said. "We made lists and talked about them on the way home."

Overall, Maisel said she was impressed with the measures the park took to keep everyone safe.

"I thought they did an excellent job handling the lines and having minimal contact," she said. "They didn't even touch my ID or membership, just looked at it, which was great. It kept risk of transmission low as well as kept the line moving."

The Wildlife Safari Park will be drive-thru only through April 30. Cassidy said with the Omaha zoo being closed, the park is honoring zoo memberships to get into the park.

The park is also offering discounted admissions prices, according to Cassidy.

He said he's glad to see families getting out and that they are able to see the animals.