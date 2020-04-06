Opening of Wildlife Safari Park gives families an excuse to get out of the house

Families from all over have been looking for safe entertainment within the rules of the state's coronavirus restrictions.
And in the past two weeks the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari near Ashland has come to the rescue in helping families get out of the house, but at a safe distance from others.
The Wildlife Safari Park opened its drive-thru experiences on March 27, and according to Dan Cassidy, the vice president of animal management at the Henry Doorly Zoo and the wildlife safari, the park has seen record-breaking crowds.
About 21,000 people visited for the three-day opening weekend. Cassidy said that is usually the number of people they see in a month at the park.
"A lot of our staff from the zoo are working from home or had hours cut, so we brought some of them out to help direct traffic with such big crowds," he said. "There have been some longer waits, but I don't think people mind since they'd be sitting at home."
To limit potential exposure to COVID-19, the park has closed areas where guests can get out on foot. The hiking trails, visitor center, hands-on corral, eagle aviary, bison overlook and nature play area are all closed. Restrooms at the park are still open, but limited to one family at a time.
Sara Maisel brought her four children to the Wildlife Safari Park from Council Bluffs, Iowa.
"One thing I thought was really neat was all the kids waving at each other from their parents' cars," Maisel said. "You could really tell they are missing interactions with other kiddos."
Maisel said it took her family about two hours to get through the park, but she made an activity to keep her younger children, ages 4 and 6, engaged.
"We brought paper and clipboards to try and find things beginning with each letter of the alphabet," she said. "We made lists and talked about them on the way home."
Overall, Maisel said she was impressed with the measures the park took to keep everyone safe.
"I thought they did an excellent job handling the lines and having minimal contact," she said. "They didn't even touch my ID or membership, just looked at it, which was great. It kept risk of transmission low as well as kept the line moving."
The Wildlife Safari Park will be drive-thru only through April 30. Cassidy said with the Omaha zoo being closed, the park is honoring zoo memberships to get into the park.
The park is also offering discounted admissions prices, according to Cassidy.
He said he's glad to see families getting out and that they are able to see the animals.
"There's plenty to see," he said. "It works out well because you're sure to see animals since you're driving slower with traffic."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or sbernt@journalstar.com
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.