Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday

Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season.

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.

The weather service says up to an inch of snow is possible Lincoln, and some areas could get a small accumulation of ice.

There also is the possibility of wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could make for difficult travel conditions at times.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said in a bulletin. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Areas of northeast Nebraska could see up to 3 inches of show, while some areas of the western part of the state could see 6 inches.

Lincoln has yet to see anything more than flurries this season, with trace amounts reported on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.

The expected winter conditions on Tuesday continue what has been an up-and-down November in Lincoln.

The month started with highs in the 60s or higher on eight of the first 10 days before a cold snap kept temperatures below 40 on eight of the next nine days. Temperatures rebounded into the 50s or higher on eight of the past nine days.

After a high that reached the upper 50s on Monday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the teens, before rebounding into the 40s on Thursday and the 50s again on Friday.