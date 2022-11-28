Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday

Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season.
The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.
The weather service says up to an inch of snow is possible Lincoln, and some areas could get a small accumulation of ice.
There also is the possibility of wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could make for difficult travel conditions at times.
"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said in a bulletin. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."
Areas of northeast Nebraska could see up to 3 inches of show, while some areas of the western part of the state could see 6 inches.
Lincoln has yet to see anything more than flurries this season, with trace amounts reported on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.
The expected winter conditions on Tuesday continue what has been an up-and-down November in Lincoln.
The month started with highs in the 60s or higher on eight of the first 10 days before a cold snap kept temperatures below 40 on eight of the next nine days. Temperatures rebounded into the 50s or higher on eight of the past nine days.
After a high that reached the upper 50s on Monday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the teens, before rebounding into the 40s on Thursday and the 50s again on Friday.
The world's largest active Volcano has erupted in Hawaii - raising alert levels for nearby communities. Footage shows the glowing lava from the caldera illuminating the night sky red. Local authorities have said that the flow of lava is contained and hillside communities are not at risk. The volcano Mauna Loa is situated on Hawaii's Big Island and hasn't erupted since 1984.
PhotoFiles: Nebraskans tough it out during snowstorms through the years
Stuck
A Lincoln man struggles to move his car as snow continues to fall during a blizzard in 1971.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Guaranteed Snow Day
Brothers stand on top of the 15- to 20-feet-tall snowdrifts in front of their buried house 15 miles south of Chadron. This blizzard happened in March of 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Jammed
Hundreds of cars and drivers were buried up to their axles in West Omaha after a blizzard dumped 11-16 inches of snow in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Mountains of Snow
A mother and child and their truck are dwarfed by drifts more than 20 feet tall after the infamous Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Drive Safe
This snow-covered view of Lincoln in 1974 may be a somewhat familiar sight to residents after 8 inches of snow fell over the weekend.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Power Down
Utility poles and lines near David City were toppled by an icy, windy storm in 1966.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Always Prepared
A blizzard in 1978 may have ruined their fun, but the Boy Scouts of Troop #213, Chadron, sure had their skills tested when snow struck their camping trip at Fort Robinson State Park.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Cooped Up
A farmer had to dig through scores of feet of snow in order to feed his chickens after the Blizzard of 1949. The coop was completely submerged in snow.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
I Thought I Could
Dozens of workers attempt to dig out a steam train stuck on the tracks after the Blizzard of 1912, putting the unshoveled sidewalks and driveways of more than a century later into sharp perspective.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Loading Up
Army National Guardsmen of the 24th Medical Co. prepare to leave Lincoln for a relief mission in western Nebraska. The area was hit hard and isolated by a blizzard in 1975.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Field Rations
The isolation of several rural communities after the Blizzard of 1949 was so bad the army had to be called in to deliver food in all-terrain, tracked vehicles.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Delivery Driver
A boy and his dog are thankful for food delivered by the army after the Blizzard of 1949.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Special Delivery
Civilian pilots deliver food to rural residents near Curtis after the Blizzard of 1949. Several rural communities were completely isolated for several days after the infamous storm.
Lincoln Journal Star file photo
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.