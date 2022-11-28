 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Only light snow expected in Lincoln, but winter weather advisory posted for Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Lincoln once again has a chance for its first measurable snow of the season.

The National Weather Service posted a winter weather advisory for most of Nebraska, including Lancaster County. In Lincoln, the advisory extends from 6 a.m. Tuesday through 6 p.m.

The weather service says up to an inch of snow is possible Lincoln, and some areas could get a small accumulation of ice.

There also is the possibility of wind gusts up to 40 mph, which could make for difficult travel conditions at times.

"Plan on slippery road conditions," the weather service said in a bulletin. "The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute."

Areas of northeast Nebraska could see up to 3 inches of show, while some areas of the western part of the state could see 6 inches.

People are also reading…

Lincoln has yet to see anything more than flurries this season, with trace amounts reported on Nov. 13, 14 and 15.

The expected winter conditions on Tuesday continue what has been an up-and-down November in Lincoln.

The month started with highs in the 60s or higher on eight of the first 10 days before a cold snap kept temperatures below 40 on eight of the next nine days. Temperatures rebounded into the 50s or higher on eight of the past nine days.

After a high that reached the upper 50s on Monday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the 30s for highs Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the teens, before rebounding into the 40s on Thursday and the 50s again on Friday.

City of Lincoln invests in new snowplows, brine technology to better respond to snowstorms

The world's largest active Volcano has erupted in Hawaii - raising alert levels for nearby communities. Footage shows the glowing lava from the caldera illuminating the night sky red. Local authorities have said that the flow of lava is contained and hillside communities are not at risk. The volcano Mauna Loa is situated on Hawaii's Big Island and hasn't erupted since 1984.
Lincoln will replace remaining purple-hue streetlights in coming months

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Qatar's migrant workers enjoy World Cup on the cheap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News