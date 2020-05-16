Online social justice event to honor Malcolm X's birthday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights is hosting an online social justice event to honor the birthday of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X on Tuesday.

The event is free and will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to noon at facebook.com/LCHRNebraska. It will feature performances and discussion about hope, positivity and Malcom X's contributions to society.

During the event, Pete Ferguson, youth development coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools, will introduce the MLK Youth Rally Group and discuss the group's significance at Lincoln schools.

The MLK Youth Rally Group, comprised of 10 Belmont Elementary School students, will perform a rendition of the poem, “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson. The McPherson Brothers, violinists and composers from Omaha Public Schools, will perform original music and give a visual presentation commemorating Will Brown, the last known person to be lynched in Nebraska.

Wesley Hamilton, founder of Disabled But Not Really, will also address the audience.