Online social justice event to honor Malcolm X's birthday
Online social justice event to honor Malcolm X's birthday

The Lincoln Commission on Human Rights is hosting an online social justice event to honor the birthday of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X on Tuesday.

The event is free and will be livestreamed from 11 a.m. to noon at facebook.com/LCHRNebraska. It will feature performances and discussion about hope, positivity and Malcom X's contributions to society.

During the event, Pete Ferguson, youth development coordinator for Lincoln Public Schools, will introduce the MLK Youth Rally Group and discuss the group's significance at Lincoln schools.

The MLK Youth Rally Group, comprised of 10 Belmont Elementary School students, will perform a rendition of the poem, “The Undefeated” by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson. The McPherson Brothers, violinists and composers from Omaha Public Schools, will perform original music and give a visual presentation commemorating Will Brown, the last known person to be lynched in Nebraska.

Wesley Hamilton, founder of Disabled But Not Really, will also address the audience.

Hamilton and the two youth groups were supposed to appear at this year's LCHR Civil Rights Conference in April, but the conference was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Hamilton's keynote address has been rescheduled for the 2021 conference.

Archaeologists digging at Malcolm X's boyhood home in Boston

Malcolm X

 The Associated Press

 

