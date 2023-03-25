One person is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash near SW 40th and O streets on Saturday afternoon, according to Lincoln Fire and Rescue.

During the crash, which involved a sedan and pickup truck, one of the victims was thrown from their vehicle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jamie Pospisil said the victim is being transported to an area hospital, but declined to comment further on the accident at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

