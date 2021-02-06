 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One person in critical condition after overnight crash on O Street
View Comments
editor's pick alert

One person in critical condition after overnight crash on O Street

{{featured_button_text}}

One person is in critical condition after a car crashed and caught fire near Gateway Mall late Friday night.

A car struck a tree off of O Street near Lyncrest Drive just before midnight, then caught on fire with someone trapped inside, according to emergency scanner traffic. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash and were able to get the person out of the car.

The person, whose name hadn't been released as of Saturday morning, was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to LPD Capt. Danny Reitan.

Temps will struggle to reach 15 for a week after more snow on Saturday morning
Man pleads guilty to aiding, abetting killing of Jessica Brandon during Lincoln robbery
Brother's ashes, cash, jewelry taken from West Lincoln Apartment

LATEST MISSING PERSONS CASES IN NEBRASKA

Crash logo 2020

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News intern

Luna Stephens is a journalism student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who is originally from Lawrence, Kansas and is passionate about the transformative power of journalism.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Protests over George Floyd's death continue outside state Capitol on Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News