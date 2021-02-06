One person in critical condition after overnight crash on O Street

One person is in critical condition after a car crashed and caught fire near Gateway Mall late Friday night.
A car struck a tree off of O Street near Lyncrest Drive just before midnight, then caught on fire with someone trapped inside, according to emergency scanner traffic. The Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews responded to the crash and were able to get the person out of the car.
The person, whose name hadn't been released as of Saturday morning, was taken to Bryan West Campus with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to LPD Capt. Danny Reitan.
