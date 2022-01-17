'One of the darkest times of the pandemic': Nebraska hospital leaders share fears as COVID-19 positivity rate soars

Still, at noon Monday, there were 20 patients in Bryan's emergency department waiting for an inpatient bed, and 19 others — including those needing ICU-level care for COVID-19 — on a waiting list to transfer into the hospital.

Nearly 40% of intensive care unit beds at Bryan Health campuses in Lincoln are occupied by COVID-19 patients as of Monday.

Also, 38% of its 42 ICU beds are in use by patients who are actively receiving treatment for COVID-19 or who are no longer infected with the virus but are still grappling with its effects.

Bryan has done what it can to move health care staff to areas that need additional support or holes filled because of staff being out sick, Trapp said.

It has also restricted surgeries requiring an overnight stay in an effort to keep beds available.

"We're using every contingency available to us to manage patient flow," he said. "It's a very fluid time; this could change very quickly."

The strain on hospitals and health care workers in Lincoln is also being felt in places such as Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance, where the number of total COVID-19 patients has doubled since Jan. 3.