One more COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday.
The man in his 70s was hospitalized and vaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 310.
There are currently 92 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 13 of which are on ventilators.
The department also reported 138 lab confirmed cases Thursday.
The mask mandate in Lincoln was recently extended through Nov. 24 at midnight.
