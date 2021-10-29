 Skip to main content
One more COVID-19 death reported in Lincoln
Nebraska marked its fourth straight week of a slow decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations last week, with the state's numbers continuing to fall from summer's plateau.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday.

The man in his 70s was hospitalized and vaccinated. This brings the total number of deaths in the county to 310.

There are currently 92 people hospitalized with the virus in Lancaster County, 13 of which are on ventilators. 

The department also reported 138 lab confirmed cases Thursday.

The mask mandate in Lincoln was recently extended through Nov. 24 at midnight.

Reach the writer at jebbers@journalstar.com

