One more COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of local deaths related to the virus to 331.
The person who died was a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.
The Health Department also reported 231 new confirmed cases, the third-highest number of cases for a single day this year.
There are 104 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Lancaster County — 55 from the county (seven on ventilators) and 49 from other communities (11 on ventilators).