 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One more COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County
0 Comments
editor's pick alert

One more COVID-19 death reported in Lancaster County

  • 0

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department reported another COVID-19 death Thursday, bringing the total number of local deaths related to the virus to 331.

The person who died was a woman in her 60s who was hospitalized and unvaccinated.

The Health Department also reported 231 new confirmed cases, the third-highest number of cases for a single day this year.

There are 104 COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Lancaster County — 55 from the county (seven on ventilators) and 49 from other communities (11 on ventilators).

Watch Now: Health director touts Lancaster County's lower COVID-19 death rate
Lincoln medical device company gets $46 million investment
Mask mandate extended as COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Lincoln
Coronavirus logo 2020 with mask
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden Lays Out New COVID Roadmap

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News