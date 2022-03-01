One killed in motorcycle crash south of 70th and Old Cheney in Lincoln

A motorcyclist died after losing control and crashing along South 70th Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Lincoln Police Capt. Tarvis Banks said two motorcyclists were traveling north on 70th Street near Stevens Ridge Road when one lost control, striking the curb and then a fence separating 70th Street from a residential neighborhood.

The motorcyclist who lost control died at the scene, police said. Emergency responders were called just before 5 p.m.

The other motorcyclist was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It's not clear how the second motorcycle was involved in the crash.

Information on the motorcyclists, including their age and gender, was not immediately available.

Northbound lanes of 70th Street were closed to traffic as the investigation continued.

