One critically injured in two-vehicle crash, part of West O street closed

One driver is in critical condition after a two-vehicle collision Saturday near Northwest 19th and West O streets, the Lincoln Police Department said. 

According to police, the incident occurred around 3:14 p.m. Saturday, leaving on driver hospitalized. West O street will be closed between Northwest 18th and 20th streets for several hours. Police are asking drivers to consider alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

