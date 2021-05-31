One Book–One Lincoln finalists announced

The three finalists for the One Book--One Lincoln contest.
Lincoln City Libraries on Monday announced the three finalists for its annual One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program.
“Hidden Valley Road,” by Robert Kolker, a non-fiction book about the Galvin family of Colorado Springs, which had six of its 12 children diagnosed with schizophrenia. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu, a novel that tells the story of a typecast Asian actor who longs to break out from his background roles and become "Kung Fu Guy." “Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, a novel about an American-born woman of Ghanian descent who is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience while also dealing with her mother's depression.
The books are available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.
lincolnlibraries.org.
Those interested in voting for the top title for the 2021 reading program may do so by July 31 at lincolnlibraries.org.
lincolnlibraries.org.
The book selection process began in February when an 18-member selection team of community readers narrowed the 196 nominations down to the top three.
The top 10 books people wanted removed from schools and libraries in 2019
1. George by Alex Gino
Reasons: challenged, banned, restricted, and hidden to avoid controversy; for LGBTQIA+ content and a transgender character; because schools and libraries should not “put books in a child’s hand that require discussion”; for sexual references; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint and “traditional family structure”
2. Beyond Magenta: Transgender Teens Speak Out by Susan Kuklin
Reasons: challenged for LGBTQIA+ content, for “its effect on any young people who would read it,” and for concerns that it was sexually explicit and biased
3. A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by Jill Twiss, illustrated by EG Keller
Reasons: Challenged and vandalized for LGBTQIA+ content and political viewpoints, for concerns that it is “designed to pollute the morals of its readers,” and for not including a content warning
4. Sex is a Funny Word by Cory Silverberg, illustrated by Fiona Smyth
Reasons: Challenged, banned, and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content; for discussing gender identity and sex education; and for concerns that the title and illustrations were “inappropriate”
5. Prince & Knight by Daniel Haack, illustrated by Stevie Lewis
Reasons: Challenged and restricted for featuring a gay marriage and LGBTQIA+ content; for being “a deliberate attempt to indoctrinate young children” with the potential to cause confusion, curiosity, and gender dysphoria; and for conflicting with a religious viewpoint
6. I Am Jazz by Jessica Herthel and Jazz Jennings, illustrated by Shelagh McNicholas
Reasons: Challenged and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content, for a transgender character, and for confronting a topic that is “sensitive, controversial, and politically charged”
7. The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood
Reasons: Banned and challenged for profanity and for “vulgarity and sexual overtones”
8. Drama written and illustrated by Raina Telgemeier
Reasons: Challenged for LGBTQIA+ content and for concerns that it goes against “family values/morals”
9. Harry Potter series by J. K. Rowling
Reasons: Banned and forbidden from discussion for referring to magic and witchcraft, for containing actual curses and spells, and for characters that use “nefarious means” to attain goals
10. And Tango Makes Three by Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson illustrated by Henry Cole
Reason: Challenged and relocated for LGBTQIA+ content
