One Book–One Lincoln finalists announced
One Book–One Lincoln finalists announced

One book one lincoln

The three finalists for the One Book--One Lincoln contest.

 Lincoln City Libraries Facebook page

Lincoln City Libraries on Monday announced the three finalists for its annual One Book–One Lincoln Community Reading Program.

The finalists are:

“Hidden Valley Road,” by Robert Kolker, a non-fiction book about the Galvin family of Colorado Springs, which had six of its 12 children diagnosed with schizophrenia.

“Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu, a novel that tells the story of a typecast Asian actor who longs to break out from his background roles and become "Kung Fu Guy."

“Transcendent Kingdom” by Yaa Gyasi, a novel about an American-born woman of Ghanian descent who is pursuing a PhD in neuroscience while also dealing with her mother's depression.

The books are available in print, compact disc, downloadable audio and ebook formats and may be borrowed by placing reservations through the library catalog at lincolnlibraries.org.

Those interested in voting for the top title for the 2021 reading program may do so by July 31 at lincolnlibraries.org.

The book selection process began in February when an 18-member selection team of community readers narrowed the 196 nominations down to the top three.

Husker News