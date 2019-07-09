Lincoln City Libraries will host three book discussions in July focusing on the finalists for the 2019 One Book-One Lincoln Community Reading program. The discussion schedule is as follows:
* Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., Bennett Martin Public Library, 136 S. 14th St.: “The Great Believers” by Rebeca Makkai
* July 19, 10:30 a.m., Bethany Branch Library, 1810 N. Cotner Blvd.: “There, There” by Tommy Orange
* July 28, 2 p.m., Gere Branch Library, 2400, S. 56th St.: “The Far Away Brothers” by Lauren Markham
The book selection process began in January when a 15-member selection team of community readers narrowed a list of 112 nominated titles to three finalists. The community is invited to vote to select the top title through July 31. The title selected by popular vote will be announced on Sept. 2.
Votes can be cast four ways: With paper ballots at all library locations, online at lincolnlibraries.org and on Facebook and Twitter @LNKLibraries