The author of the 2019 One Book–One Lincoln winning title, "The Far Away Brothers,” will speak in Lincoln on Nov. 19.
Lauren Markham’s free presentation is 7-8:30 p.m. at the Lincoln High School auditorium, 2229 J St.
Markham, a writer and reporter based in northern California, will discuss her writing and research process. Copies of the book will be available for purchase, and Markham will sign books following her presentation.
“The Far Away Brothers” is the true story of twin brothers who escape El Salvador’s violence to build new lives in California. Markham’s work frequently concerns issues related to youth, migration, the environment and her home state of California.
The event is presented by Lincoln City Libraries and Francie & Finch Bookshop.