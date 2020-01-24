One block of E Street, two problem properties — and a nonprofit's plan to offer affordable housing

And then the trespassers, animals and elements moved in. Ryba found a bucket of human waste on the front porch and layers of animal waste on the soggy floors inside, along with empty Hurricane and Milwaukee’s Best beer cans and children’s clothes.

Lincoln police have visited at least six times in six years, responding to reports of trespassing, drugs, assault and other calls.

Rain and snow pouring through the holes in the roof have rotted the remaining wood, and a 15- to 20-foot section of basement wall crumbled and fell to the floor.

Fixing the foundation could cost $50,000, Ryba said, and a basic rehab could cost up to $250,000. But he doubted any contractors would be willing to try.

“Even if we were to try to rehab something like that, we wouldn’t be able to find anyone to do it.”

Preventing houses from reaching this state of disrepair — through stricter code enforcement — could help solve the city’s housing shortage, he said.

Here on this one block of E Street alone, two properties were uninhabitable for years. There could have been families living there, he said.

“We’re frustrated. We’d like to see these properties first of all maintained, and then held to a certain standard. When we get them, it’s too late.”

