On The Beat: Verified Fan system sells out Morgan Wallen arena concert

Lincoln made it through its first Verified Fan ticketing experience just fine, thank you.

The Verified Fan system, in which fans have to register online before tickets for a concert go on sale and then receive — or don’t receive — invitations to purchase tickets a day or two before the publicly announced sale is utilized by artists and tours to try to stop bots from snapping up a high percentage of tickets for shows to ensure that real fans get the seats.

It’s used primarily for the most popular artists and in-demand tours almost always at the arena stadium levels.

The Verified Fan had not been utilized for any shows at Pinnacle Bank Arena until last week, when tickets for Morgan Wallen’s April 29 concert were to go on sale.

Wallen, today’s most popular country artist, is playing 17 stadiums on the tour that will bring him to Lincoln — evidence of his popularly and the size of audience he can draw. So, playing a 15,000-seat arena was guaranteed to sell out.

That is exactly what happened last week. After the Verified Fan sale that began Wednesday and was to run through Thursday night, only a handful of very expensive VIP tickets remained for the public on-sale Friday.

The Wallen sales went off without a glitch, unlike those for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour, which crashed Ticketmaster’s system and triggered calls for a congressional hearing about the ticket selling system.

Verified Fan sellouts for other artists have created some consternation in other markets, where those who didn’t register felt as if they had been unfairly shut out with essentially no public sale.

But few complaints — beyond the fact some who registered didn’t get invitations to buy tickets — have surfaced in Lincoln, perhaps because Wallen’s audience is younger, clued into Verified Fan and knew what to expect.

Wallen’s concert is the second 2023 arena show to essentially be sold out before the New Year. Shania Twain’s May 19 concert is down to a scattering of available tickets, most of them singles.

There will certainly be tickets on the secondary market for both shows. Verified Fan can’t lock out human scalpers and Twain’s show will likely have the same resale availability as other sold-out arena shows.

Stadium tour coming to Omaha

Omaha’s Charles Schwab Field has landed another 2023 summer concert with last week’s announcement that the Def Leppard and Motley Crue stadium tour will stop there Aug. 13.

The downtown Omaha baseball stadium is already scheduled to host Pink’s “Summer Carnival 2023” tour, with Brandi Carlisle, on Aug. 21.

The Def Leppard/Motley Crue show is one of six U.S. dates that will take place after the two rock bands and opener Alice Cooper travel to Mexico and South America in February and March, then to Europe in May, June and July.

Next year's shows are a continuation of the Def Leppard/Motley Crue stadium tour that played to more than 1.3 million people in North America, including at a show at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The new Motley Crue dates will be the first to feature John 5 as a touring member of the band after Mick Mars announced his retirement from touring earlier this year.

Tickets for the Omaha concert start at $51 and go on sale Friday at ticketmaster.com and on the Ticketmaster app.

