On the Beat: L. Kent unveils his 'real life rock' top 10 for 2022

The end of each year brings the annual listings of the best albums and best shows of the preceding 12 months. But I’ve always looked at the year in music or, to be more precise, music-related culture more comprehensively, folding in film, historic events, books, etc. into what I call my “Real Life Rock Top 10.”

So here goes:

1. Bobby Rush at Zoofest. I had a great talk with the 88-year-old bluesman, who pulled his car off to the side of a Mississippi road on the Fourth of July to regale me with stories and wisdom accumulated over seven decades of performing as the “King of the Chitlin Circuit" before crossing over to white audiences with a pair of recent Grammy-winning albums.

A few days later, Rush, his band and shake dancers blew the doors off Zoofest, delivering a full-on Chitlin Circuit show that was one of the best, if not THE best, shows at the festival ever. And talking to him after, he wants to come back … which would be great.

2. Charley Crockett at the Bourbon Theatre. Charley Crockett started out playing the Zoo Bar to a handful of people, then moved to the Bourbon Theatre, where the first time he played he drew about 120. In April, Crockett sold out the place — right on the cusp of his jump to becoming one of the country’s hottest true honky tonkers.

We’d talked on the phone for more than an hour the week before the show, and hung out for another couple of hours after he and The Blue Drifters played a sold-out Bourbon Theatre. To say he’s the real deal is an understatement. And this fall, he put out one of the best country albums of the year with “The Man from Waco.”

3. Elton John at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In March, Elton John skipped his annual Oscar party to play his COVID-delayed Lincoln date on his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour. But he made the Lincoln stop on the tour unique — and unforgettable — with a video hookup to the black-tie dinner in LA, playing “Your Song” for both crowds before closing out the show with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.”

I’d seen Elton a half-dozen times before his second PBA show, and, honestly, I’d never seen him better. At a few days past 75, he wasn’t the flamboyant performer of the ’70s. But musically, he and his longtime band were near perfect. There could have been no better way for Lincoln to say goodbye to the rock ’n’ roll legend.

4. “Elvis” I’m a major Baz Luhrman fan, an Elvis aficionado and enough of a Presley “expert” that I’ve made some appearances on Sirius XM’s Elvis radio. So I was really looking forward to “Elvis." Unlike some Elvis writers/historians, I loved Luhrman’s extravagant bio pic.

No, Elvis didn’t hire Col. Tom Parker on the top of a Ferris wheel and Parker wasn’t as villainous as he was portrayed by Tom Hanks. But historic accuracy isn’t the point of the picture — there’s a perfectly good documentary (“Elvis Presley: The Searcher”) for that. Instead, “Elvis” and its star Austin Butler, capture The King’s spirit, persona and music with cinematic flair.

5. RIP Jerry Lee. On Oct. 28, Jerry Lee Lewis, the last man standing of the original ’50s rock ’n’ roll icons, died. One of my all time favorites, I literally sat at the feet of The Killer during a 1985 performance in a tiny Grand Island private club — a performance that remains my all-time most memorable show.

Most of the remembrances of Jerry Lee focused on his wild, legally questionable behavior. But my recollection was and remains of his music — from the greatest live album ever, “Live at the Star Club,” through his country classics and late life comeback — Jerry Lee, in his own rightful opinion, was one of the great stylists in music and the embodiment of rock ’n’ roll.

6. Jack White at Pinewood Bowl. The White Stripes were booked to play Pershing Auditorium in 2007. That tour didn’t happen. Jack and Meg White split up. And Jack didn’t make his Lincoln debut until 15 years later in June, when he ended his spring tour at Pinewood Bowl, making the show memorable before one note was played.

About a third of the superb two-hour show was made up of songs from “Fear of the Dawn,” the experimental hard-rocking album he released in April. There were a couple of unidentified and unfamiliar songs that I’m guessing came from “Entering Heaven Alive,” the equally excellent, more subdued album he released in July. The rest of the show was 40% from The White Stripes catalog, a few songs from his other solo albums and his bands The Raconteurs and Dead Weather.

7. Bob Dylan “The Philosophy of Modern Song” and Art Fein “Rock’s in My Head." I’m a voracious reader of books about music and musicians — I’m guessing I read about two dozen in 2022. The best of the lot were two very different, very personal takes on music and the music business.

In “The Philosophy of Modern Song," Dylan takes short looks at 66 songs that date back to Stephen Foster’s “Nelly Was A Lady,” sometimes recounting the lyrical story, sometimes looking at its composition and sometimes using them as springboards to riff on everything from divorce to war, movies and Esperanto.

In “Rock’s in My Head,” veteran LA music scenester and (full disclosure) my pal Fein draws on journals he’s kept since the ’70s, spinning out tales of working for John Lennon and Yoko Ono, managing The Blasters, and hanging with the likes of Tom Waits, Chuck E. Weiss and, most memorably, Phil Spector. The latter makes “Rock’s In My Head” the most intimate look at Spector ever … and it was my favorite rock ’n’ roll read of the year.

8. “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song.” There is no song with a story quite like that of “Hallelujah.” Leonard Cohen’s beautiful, if enigmatic, 1984 composition that over the course of a couple of decades rose from obscurity to be recorded by dozens of artists and sung and played at weddings, funerals, on TV singing contests and incorporated into movies and TV shows.

That story couldn’t have been better told than in this documentary that’s part Cohen biography, part history of the song and its singers, and part appreciation for “Hallelujah.” Shortlisted last week for the Academy Award for Best Documentary — that puts it in the Top 15 for the year — “Hallelujah" was the best music-related doc I saw in 2022, a year packed full of pictures about musicians.

9. Andrea Von Kampen in “A Chance Encounter.” Lincoln’s Andrea von Kampen pulled off something that no Lincoln musician that I know of has done before — star in a nationally distributed indie film.

The singer-songwriter plays, get this, a singer-songwriter in “A Chance Encounter,” a romance directed by Alexander Jeffery, a UNL graduate.

The movie co-stars Omaha native Paul Peterson and was filmed in Italy in 2019, just before the pandemic, with a couple of its final scenes set in Omaha’s Slowdown. How cool is that?

10. “The Wilds” at Johnny Carson Theatre. By far the most distinctive, imaginative and forward-looking show I saw in 2022 was “The Wilds,” a kind of mythological story in new forms “told” by dancers wearing motion capture suits who created avatars that moved through digital visual and aural environments.

The music connection: the “sonic environments" utilized natural sounds, formed human voices imitating birds chirping and laughing to ringing bells, along with some drum beats and a couple of EDM sounds that provided blasts of house music at various points in the hourlong show.

