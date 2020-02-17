On Logan Avenue in Lincoln, Goodyear’s bad news is good news for family center

Haszard called it a much-appreciated gift from the Goodyear board. “It ensures our future in the Havelock area.”

But the donation is a mixed blessing. For years, Northeast Family didn’t have to worry about the maintenance and insurance and other costs required to keep a pair of 100-year-old school buildings open. The landlord took care of that.

“It puts a stress on us in the beginning,” Krueger said. “We had to take these things up; we had to take up the utilities for both buildings.”

Northeast Family Center staff haven’t moved any programs into the new building, because it’s not licensed as a child care center. But they do walk their kids down there occasionally on field trips, to bounce balls around in an exercise studio.

Instead, they plan to sell the former fitness center, but that will take time — and money.

It’s one big property, so they need to split the parcel. And the fitness center’s boiler served both buildings, so the family center is spending $70,000 to $80,000 to install its own heating and air-conditioning systems, Krueger said.