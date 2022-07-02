On I-80 west of Lincoln, state installing cable barriers to stop cross-median crashes

The state chose that section after analyzing crash data, Campana said. “There’s been instances of crossover crashes there, and we really need to take some steps to address it.”
Cable barriers have held tight in other states. The University of Dayton Transportation Engineering Lab recently studied more than 2,200 highway crashes in Ohio, and determined just 1.7% of vehicles involved broke through the barriers and collided with oncoming traffic.
Specifically, the barriers stopped 100% of motorcycles, 96.5% of passenger cars and nearly 86% of heavy trucks.
The state hasn’t yet identified any other stretches of I-80 as candidates for cable barriers, though it did previously install them on U.S. 75 near Omaha.
It’s not installing them along I-80 closer to Lincoln, because the 7.5-mile stretch between Northwest 56th Street and the Pleasant Dale exit is scheduled to be widened to six lanes starting next year, and that includes the wider, 88-foot median.
Sunday's shooting marks the second this year at Seacrest Field, where a 17-year-old boy suffered a grazing gunshot wound in May. It's unclear if the cases are related, said the police, who offered few details on the latest shooting.
A public open house is scheduled for 5:30-7:30 Thursday night in the Lincoln Southwest High School gym to discuss a proposal to redesign the intersection of 14th Street, Old Cheney Road and Warlick Boulevard.
