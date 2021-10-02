 Skip to main content
Omaha, West Point natives crowned UNL homecoming royalty
Omaha, West Point natives crowned UNL homecoming royalty

University of Nebraska-Lincoln seniors Bobby Martin of Omaha and Leigh Jahnke of West Point were crowned homecoming royalty Saturday night.

Martin and Jahnke, elected in an online vote of the student body, were crowned on the field at Memorial Stadium during halftime of the Nebraska-Northwestern football game.

Martin is majoring in marketing and management and minoring in entrepreneurship. He is president of Sigma Chi fraternity, president of the Order of Omega, recruitment and social chair of the UNL Sailing Club, a Nebraska Athletics marketing and fan experience intern, New Student Enrollment orientation leader and Husker Dialogues volunteer. He is the son of Janet Martin.

Jahnke is a Spanish and biology major with minors in biochemistry and mathematics. She is a Massengale senior resident assistant, UNL Rock Climbing Club president, Spanish Club vice president, Honors Program Student Advisory Board member, Nebraska Human Resources Institute mentor, Lincoln Literacy tutor and Clinic with a Heart volunteer, and has done undergraduate virology research. She is the daughter of Terry and Kristine Jahnke.

