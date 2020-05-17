Omaha company creating prototype of mask created at UNMC to protect health care providers

A homegrown mask for hospital patients designed to protect health care providers got a boost: an Omaha company agreed to manufacture one of the parts and is working on a prototype of the entire device.
University of Nebraska Medical Center Anesthesiology Chairman Steven Lisco developed the Infectious Aerosol Capture Mask, which has been used at UNMC in operating and recovery rooms.
Surgical teams must work close to patients, who can fill the room with contaminants every time they exhale. The added airflow from supplemental oxygen can increase the density of the aerosolized droplets, and in recovery rooms patients often cough to clear their lungs after surgery.
“We’re trying to reduce the environmental bioaeresols to the lowest level possible to reduce the risk to the provider,” Lisco said.
Lisco calls it a “MacGyvered” device he created by using equipment commonly found in hospitals: he flipped a face tent upside down, attached a viral filter and connected it to a wall-mounted suction source.
Another doctor— Nicolas Markin, director of perioperative imaging — used a 3D printer to make a fitting to attach the suction tubing to the vacuum.
Laboratory testing showed the new mask caught more than 90% of airborne particles expelled into the mask. Even when the vacuum wasn’t on, it was 85% effective, he said.
But using a 3D printer to make the adapter that attaches the suction tubing to the vacuum is slow and expensive.
Omaha Custom Manufacturing is now creating a mold so the adapter can be produced efficiently, and they’re working on a prototype of the entire device.
Several medical facilities have asked about the mask, and the U.S. Air Force is studying the mask’s ability to protect flight crews that transport patients infected with COVID-19.
The Omaha company has been great to work with, said Tyler Scherr, the licensing agent at UneMed, the technology transfer and commercialization office at UNMC.
"They're basically doing this for us on a hope and a prayer. They saw the need and are investing to make these devices available to help protect all health care workers," he said.
Founded in 1978, Omaha Custom Manufacturing is a family-owned, full-service contract manufacturing company that got its start in producing products for use in pharmacies and long-term care facilities.
It will take about four weeks to set up their manufacturing process for the adapter, about half the time that is customary for injection-molded products. In the meantime, 3D-printed adapters will be sold until the injection-molding process is completed, Scherr said.
Lisco said he’s heard from at least three medical facilities in other states interested in the mask, and he’s provided instructions for making the connecting piece with a 3D printer.
At UNMC they’re preparing to begin using the mask in the emergency room as well, Lisco said, for patients who haven’t tested positive but could be asymptomatic and carrying the virus.
Ultimately, it could be used in other places, too — at testing sites, for instance, on people waiting in close proximity for the results of their COVID-19 tests.
