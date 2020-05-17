Omaha company creating prototype of mask created at UNMC to protect health care providers

But using a 3D printer to make the adapter that attaches the suction tubing to the vacuum is slow and expensive.

Omaha Custom Manufacturing is now creating a mold so the adapter can be produced efficiently, and they’re working on a prototype of the entire device.

Several medical facilities have asked about the mask, and the U.S. Air Force is studying the mask’s ability to protect flight crews that transport patients infected with COVID-19.

The Omaha company has been great to work with, said Tyler Scherr, the licensing agent at UneMed, the technology transfer and commercialization office at UNMC.

"They're basically doing this for us on a hope and a prayer. They saw the need and are investing to make these devices available to help protect all health care workers," he said.

Founded in 1978, Omaha Custom Manufacturing is a family-owned, full-service contract manufacturing company that got its start in producing products for use in pharmacies and long-term care facilities.

It will take about four weeks to set up their manufacturing process for the adapter, about half the time that is customary for injection-molded products. In the meantime, 3D-printed adapters will be sold until the injection-molding process is completed, Scherr said.