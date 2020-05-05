OLLI members navigating world of online learning

While millions of K-12 and college students across the nation have transitioned to Zoom or Canvas to finish out the semester, one local group is proving that remote learning isn't just for the younger generations.
The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, better known as OLLI, at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been offering a wide range of classes to the over-50 population since the 1990s. The coronavirus pandemic has forced a shift of its curriculum online.
Staff at OLLI had just sent out its fall catalog to more than 1,700 members and signed up 2,300 new members when COVID-19 tightened its grip on the world.
But when the staff offered refunds to those who had signed up for classes, something unexpected happened: Almost all the students said they wanted to stick with their courses.
"They believed in the value of connective learning," said OLLI coordinator Dee Aguilar, who added that OLLI members are drawn to their classes because of the social connections they make.
When restaurants and cafes shuttered their doors (the latter was often a meeting place for class discussions) and social distancing measures were incorporated into daily life, OLLI students were hard-pressed to find that human connection. And most are at a higher risk of becoming seriously ill because of the virus.
But after a scramble to get things up and running, OLLI classes, which are taught by volunteer instructors (many of whom are UNL professors), are now being offered either on Zoom or as pre-recorded lectures on Canvas.
According to Bob Michl, OLLI program coordinator, when online lecturing became the main option for teachers, only three instructors opted to get familiar with Zoom.
"It's a real change in the teaching mindset," said the former high school principal. "But this is becoming a new way to connect."
With a deluge of students needing to learn how to make Canvas and Zoom accounts, Michl wrote fool-proof step-by-step instructions with an accompanying video. So far, it's gone well.
"A lot of people don't want to change the way they learn because it's comfortable," said Michl. "But, this is the new normal now."
OLLI staff doesn't yet have any clear-cut way to measure the success of the new learning methods, but they're hopeful.
"All of these changes are bringing up issues we never thought of," said Aguilar. "With the younger generation of students coming up, I think we're finding a lot of ways we can make improvements."
And, Michl thinks teachers might become even better at their jobs because of this.
"When teachers are passionate, they can come up with the best learning options," he said.
With online capabilities, OLLI chapters all over the nation have a "positive possibility for outreach," according to Patricia Saldana, a communications associate for OLLI.
And the OLLI students who enroll in the grade-free classes — simply for the love learning and human interaction — aren't being let down by the staff.
"Coronavirus has been here for a while, but OLLI will be here for longer," said Saldana. "We want people to give it a try, especially now. Continue to learn."
Reach the writer at 402-473-7214 or sali@journalstar.com
