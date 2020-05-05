OLLI members navigating world of online learning

But after a scramble to get things up and running, OLLI classes, which are taught by volunteer instructors (many of whom are UNL professors), are now being offered either on Zoom or as pre-recorded lectures on Canvas.

According to Bob Michl, OLLI program coordinator, when online lecturing became the main option for teachers, only three instructors opted to get familiar with Zoom.

"It's a real change in the teaching mindset," said the former high school principal. "But this is becoming a new way to connect."

With a deluge of students needing to learn how to make Canvas and Zoom accounts, Michl wrote fool-proof step-by-step instructions with an accompanying video. So far, it's gone well.

"A lot of people don't want to change the way they learn because it's comfortable," said Michl. "But, this is the new normal now."

OLLI staff doesn't yet have any clear-cut way to measure the success of the new learning methods, but they're hopeful.

"All of these changes are bringing up issues we never thought of," said Aguilar. "With the younger generation of students coming up, I think we're finding a lot of ways we can make improvements."