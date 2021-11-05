OLLI interest group carves niche through woodworking

When leaders of OLLI at UNL identified the need for a wood lectern to place in the program’s newly dedicated classroom, they didn’t have far to look for help: Woodworking happens to be one of nearly two dozen interest groups formed under the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute umbrella.

In late April, OLLI Director Bob Michl shared his plans with Mike Jess, an avid builder since retiring in 2009 from the UNL School of Natural Resources. Jess sent an email to the roughly 25 members of the six-year-old woodworking interest group.

Stan Riggle, who formed the interest group, offered to donate some white oak from his ample inventory in his garage and shed, but medical issues prohibited his hands-on involvement. Craig Hahn offered to help wherever he could, but knee replacement surgery limited his mobility. Hahn made several visits to Schweitzer’s Custom Woodworking and Engraving, a Milford-area business, to work on producing the lettering and OLLI logo, and to complete the engraving.

That left most of the heavy lifting in the very capable hands of Jess, who modeled the lectern after a Roycroft piece he had seen at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville, N. C.