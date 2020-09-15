OLLI examines contemporary issues and challenges

Marvin Almy and his OLLI Contemporary Issues Committee haven’t had to look far for course ideas this year.
This year will long be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, protests related to racial and social injustice, and what is shaping up to be one of the most contentious presidential elections in U.S. history.
“There never seems to be a lack of subject material, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Almy, the committee co-chair, whose thirst for knowledge epitomizes the typical OLLI at UNL member. “Some suggestions received by our committee are not only topic ideas but suggestions of guest presenters, as well.”
Almy has vivid memories of a hot-button topic in his first year of involvement with the OLLI Contemporary Issues Committee. A decade ago, the committee led a six-session course featuring an in-depth look at the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which was eventually signed into law later that year.
As the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln entered its 2020-21 year this fall, seven courses fell under the Contemporary Issues Committee umbrella for Term 1, which began Aug. 31 and runs through Oct. 12, and another five courses are scheduled in Term 2, which begins Oct. 26 and continues through Dec. 12.
Capitalizing on the buzz surrounding our country’s 2020 presidential election, Almy and his committee have scheduled an election-related course of six sessions in Term 2. “Four sessions will be scheduled prior to the (Nov. 3) election, and two will be held following the election,” said Almy.
“For our final class in that series, we will bring in area journalists for a nonpartisan discussion to recap the election, reviewing what happened and why they think it did. It should be very interesting,” said the committee co-chair.
One example of the Contemporary Issues Committee acting on an OLLI member’s suggestion, said Almy, is an in-depth look at the City of Lincoln’s 50-year Comprehensive Plan, scheduled for presentation in 2021.
Oct. 17 symposium
The Fall 2020 Symposium, titled “Global Displacement: Political Conflict and Climate Change,” features the expertise of four experts and will be presented in Zoom format Oct. 17. Co-sponsored by OLLI at UNL and the Winter Lecture Series, the symposium will cost $10 per person and is open to the public (registration required).
“Migration is happening worldwide, for many reasons,” said one of the symposium’s guest presenters, Kanta Kumari Rigaud, lead environment specialist and regional climate change coordinator for the Africa region of the World Bank Group. “We will look at global patterns and specific areas of the world, including in our own country.”
Kumari Rigaud led a multidisciplinary team on the bank’s pioneering flagship report on "Groundswell — Preparing for Internal Climate Migration" and on the "Turn Down the Heat" series, which looked at climate science and development impacts.
The series focused on Sub-Saharan Africa, South Asia and Latin America that together represents 55% of the developing world’s population. The report found that climate change will push tens of millions of people to migrate within their countries by 2050. The poorest and most climate-vulnerable areas will be hardest hit, she said.
“The report finds that internal climate migration will likely rise through 2050 and then accelerate unless there are significant cuts in greenhouse gas emissions and robust development action,” Kumari Rigaud said in a phone interview.
Other speakers to lead the symposium will be: Elizabeth Ferris, research professor with the Institute for the Study of International Migration at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service; Viviane Clement, climate change specialist with the Climate Change Group and World Bank Group; and Leah Zamore, currently CIC’s senior policy analyst.
Let’s Talk Alliance
The monthly stimulating and educational discussions presented by Let’s Talk Alliance will continue Oct. 19 with a Zoom session titled “Civil Rights and Education,” presented by Eileen Vautravers and Carrie Banks.
“Let’s Talk Alliance was formed in 2016 and has as its mission to bring together people from many backgrounds, ages, cultures, faiths and political affiliations to talk about social issues,” said Nancy Comer, co-chair of OLLI’s Diversity Committee.
Comer said the pre-COVID-19 monthly meetings were at Newman United Methodist Church, 2242 R St. Since the pandemic hit, meetings have gone to a Zoom format.
“It’s a safe way of staying on course until conditions allow us to return to the church,” said Comer.
For additional information, contact letstalkalliance@gmail.com.
Variety of formats
OLLI at UNL courses are offered in a variety of settings:
* In-person courses are offered with the understanding they may be canceled at any time due to the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 guidelines for in-person activities can be found on the OLLI website.
* Zoom is an online video-conferencing platform streamed live.
* Canvas is an online platform for virtual learning and features recorded video programs for a single cost.
A list of Term 2 courses and more information can be found at olli.unl.edu or by calling 402-472-6265.
