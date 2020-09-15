OLLI examines contemporary issues and challenges

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marvin Almy and his OLLI Contemporary Issues Committee haven’t had to look far for course ideas this year.

This year will long be remembered for the coronavirus pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, protests related to racial and social injustice, and what is shaping up to be one of the most contentious presidential elections in U.S. history.

“There never seems to be a lack of subject material, and this year is certainly no exception,” said Almy, the committee co-chair, whose thirst for knowledge epitomizes the typical OLLI at UNL member. “Some suggestions received by our committee are not only topic ideas but suggestions of guest presenters, as well.”

Almy has vivid memories of a hot-button topic in his first year of involvement with the OLLI Contemporary Issues Committee. A decade ago, the committee led a six-session course featuring an in-depth look at the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, which was eventually signed into law later that year.

As the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln entered its 2020-21 year this fall, seven courses fell under the Contemporary Issues Committee umbrella for Term 1, which began Aug. 31 and runs through Oct. 12, and another five courses are scheduled in Term 2, which begins Oct. 26 and continues through Dec. 12.