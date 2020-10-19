 Skip to main content
Old Cheney Road reopens east of U.S. 77
It's once again possible to drive between U.S. 77 and Warlick Boulevard on Old Cheney Road.

A construction project involving stabilization of the Salt Creek channel and installation of new sanitary sewer and water lines wrapped up two months ahead of schedule, Lincoln Transportation and Utilities officials said in a news release.

Construction had disrupted traffic on Old Cheney Road and reduced access to Wilderness Park since February.

