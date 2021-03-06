Offutt relocation brings big-dollar upgrade to Lincoln Airport

The return of U.S. Air Force military aircraft to Lincoln is not only exhilarating and a reminder of what used to be, but it also will leave an improved airport behind when operations return to Offutt Air Force Base in September 2022.
Improvements at the Lincoln Airport funded by the Air Force have cleaned up and modernized a hangar on the west side, converted a loading dock into space for a break room and conference room, and repaired and improved an apron for aircraft parking.
Lincoln Airport Authority Executive Director David Haring estimates the total value of leasing and capital upgrades at the airport will land in the $30 million to $35 million range.
Offutt personal -- 750 will be assigned to Lincoln -- primarily will be bused back and forth to Offutt an hour away, but Lt. Col. Derek Michaud, Mission Support Group deputy commander, said a limited number of Air Force personnel will be housed at a Lincoln hotel.
"We possess a contract," he said, but the site will remain undisclosed.
A variety of aircraft assigned to the 55th Wing will fly into Lincoln from missions all over the world as the new arrangement unfolds.
"We expect it to be steady, a constant burn," Michaud said, with "just shy of 20 aircraft" the maximum that is likely to be on the ground at any one time.
"The sun never sits on the Fighting 55th," he said, pointing to its worldwide mission.
Completion of the mission in Lincoln is expected in September 2022 following total replacement of the 80-year-old Offutt runway in Bellevue.
In the meantime, watch the skies -- as Lincoln residents used to do when big bombers roared into and out of the Lincoln Air Force Base decades ago.
The 55th Wing conducts intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic attack missions around the globe.
Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who represents both Lincoln and Offutt Air Force Base, said Offutt is "going to have a new car smell soon" and Lincoln will benefit in the meantime.
"I couldn't be more pleased with the runway project and infrastructure rebuild," he said.
Fortenberry, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, said $31 million has been appropriated by Congress to complete the necessary work at the Lincoln Airport, including renovating the hangar that most recently served as a warehouse for Goodyear.
Long ago, Lincoln played a prominent role in the Air Force mission.
The Lincoln Air Force Base was a Strategic Air Command bomber base from 1954 to 1966 and home to about 100 B-47 bombers.
On Dec. 7, 1954, the first B-47 Stratojet landed at Lincoln.
And on Dec. 7, 1965, the last bomber departed.
In between, Lincoln residents looked to the skies as the long-range, six-engine, turbojet-powered strategic bombers roared into the sky or returned home.
Sen. Deb Fischer has been actively involved in the process from her position on the Senate Armed Services Committee. And Rep. Don Bacon has engaged as the metropolitan Omaha congressman who is a retired Air Force brigadier general and former wing commander at Offutt.
The first new aircraft from Offutt landed at the Lincoln Airport earlier this month. By month's end, all Offutt aircraft were to be transferred to Lincoln, with total reconstruction of the new Offutt runway scheduled to begin on March 1. That's a $143.9 million project.
