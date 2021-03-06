Offutt relocation brings big-dollar upgrade to Lincoln Airport

The return of U.S. Air Force military aircraft to Lincoln is not only exhilarating and a reminder of what used to be, but it also will leave an improved airport behind when operations return to Offutt Air Force Base in September 2022.

Improvements at the Lincoln Airport funded by the Air Force have cleaned up and modernized a hangar on the west side, converted a loading dock into space for a break room and conference room, and repaired and improved an apron for aircraft parking.

Lincoln Airport Authority Executive Director David Haring estimates the total value of leasing and capital upgrades at the airport will land in the $30 million to $35 million range.

Offutt personal -- 750 will be assigned to Lincoln -- primarily will be bused back and forth to Offutt an hour away, but Lt. Col. Derek Michaud, Mission Support Group deputy commander, said a limited number of Air Force personnel will be housed at a Lincoln hotel.

"We possess a contract," he said, but the site will remain undisclosed.

A variety of aircraft assigned to the 55th Wing will fly into Lincoln from missions all over the world as the new arrangement unfolds.