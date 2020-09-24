Offutt now planning to have planes in Lincoln by March

Officials from the Lincoln Airport and Offutt Air Force Base are hoping to have relocated Offutt planes in Lincoln no later than March.
Bob McNally, director of operations at the airport, told the Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday that the current plan is for the first planes from the 55th Wing to start showing up in early February.
Relocation of additional planes, which do intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic attack missions, would occur by March.
That's when construction of a new runway at Offutt is supposed to start.
A spokesperson for the 55th Wing confirmed that timeline, saying in an email that "pre-mobilization work" will begin next week at the base in Bellevue.
Construction in Lincoln of facilities to house the 55th Wing planes and personnel are wrapping up, McNally said.
The airport has made nearly $40 million worth of improvements, all of which are being paid for by the Air Force.
Construction of the Offutt runway, expected to cost nearly $150 million, was originally supposed to start in 2018 but has been delayed several times. The last official delay came in September 2019, when the Air Force said work would start this October. The contract for the construction was awarded in July, but at that time, the Air Force did not give a construction start date.
The current timeline seems to be solid, as the Air Force executed a lease with the airport Sept. 1.
If construction does start in March as planned, the 55th Wing would likely be based in Lincoln until September 2022.
The wing's fleet includes the OC-135B Open Skies Treaty observation aircraft, WC-135 Constant Phoenix atmospheric collection aircraft and RC-135V/W Rivet Joint electronic intelligence collection aircraft.
McNally said the airport will have about 18 parking places for the 55th Wing, but there could be more or fewer of its planes on the ground at any time, "depending on world events."
One of the shots entered the driver’s door and lodged in the driver’s seat. “The bullets were extraordinarily close to hitting the victim,” Officer Erin Spilker said. “She didn’t realize it until she got out of the vehicle.”
RC-135 planes, such as this one landing at Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue in 2015, could be moving to Lincoln as early as February, as the long-delayed construction of a runway there is finally slated to start in March.