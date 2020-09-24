Offutt now planning to have planes in Lincoln by March

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officials from the Lincoln Airport and Offutt Air Force Base are hoping to have relocated Offutt planes in Lincoln no later than March.

Bob McNally, director of operations at the airport, told the Lincoln Airport Authority on Thursday that the current plan is for the first planes from the 55th Wing to start showing up in early February.

Relocation of additional planes, which do intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic attack missions, would occur by March.

That's when construction of a new runway at Offutt is supposed to start.

A spokesperson for the 55th Wing confirmed that timeline, saying in an email that "pre-mobilization work" will begin next week at the base in Bellevue.

Construction in Lincoln of facilities to house the 55th Wing planes and personnel are wrapping up, McNally said.

The airport has made nearly $40 million worth of improvements, all of which are being paid for by the Air Force.