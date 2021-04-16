Officials welcome Offutt planes to temporary home — 'Lincoln Air Force Base'

Lincoln's airport has deep aviation roots. It was home to burgeoning flight schools and plane factories in the 1920s, said Col. John Williams, commander of the refueling wing.

The city was home to an army airfield during World War II, and after a brief closure, the airfield was home to the Strategic Air Command's nuclear deterrence program. Then, the Lincoln Air Force Base was established in 1952 to host nuclear bomber and intercontinental ballistic units. The base was deactivated in 1966, transitioning to the municipal airport it is now.

"This is really part of the tradition of the community," Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.

The 55th Wing, comprised of OC-135s, RC-135s and WC-135s, performs intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and electronic-attack missions.

Nearly 900 airmen will commute to Lincoln daily over the next two years, joining the hundreds of aviation personnel from the Air National Guard and Army National Guard at the base.

"We're going to have an air force in Lincoln that is larger than many countries' air force," Ricketts said.

Plans to replace Offutt's 80-year-old runway have been in the works since 2014. The planes are expected to be stationed in Lincoln until September 2022.