The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Lincoln effective from 1-7 p.m. each day, beginning Wednesday through Friday.
An excessive heat watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. Temperatures are predicted to be in the 90s each day and heat index values are expected to peak from 100 to 109 degrees each afternoon.
The heat and high humidity create a dangerous situation that can cause heat illnesses. The heat index is a more accurate measure of how hot it really feels when the humidity is added to the actual air temperature.
Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come, first-served basis to adults age 60 and older. The fans are available by calling 402-441-8815, and no financial screening is required. The program accepts fan donations at the Aging Partners office, 1005 O St.
The Belmont Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St., will remain open until 8 p.m. during the heat watch. Most Lincoln City Library branches are open until 8 p.m.
Parks and Recreation also offers family swim nights at neighborhood pools from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday for just $9 per family.