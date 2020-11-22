Officials offer recommendations for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 surge

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging the community to continue to follow local health guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season.
Health Director Pat Lopez is recommending that people limit their holiday gatherings to only household members.
“Unfortunately, the holidays have arrived at a time when the risk of spreading the virus is at its highest,” Lopez said in a news release. “We all have to weigh our desire to be together with the risk of exposing ourselves and our loved ones to a dangerous virus. We urge the public to examine the risks and make wise choices about holiday gatherings.”
Lopez said people planning for Thanksgiving should consider the following measures:
* Discuss with friends and family how gatherings will be managed and what guests should expect.
* Examine the risk factors — the number of individuals expected to attend, the length of the gathering, and whether physical distancing will be possible.
* Consider the special needs of children and those in high-risk categories.
* Instead of scheduling in-person events, people could consider sharing meals through video chats or video conferences.
* Those who have had COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last two weeks should stay home.
Josephine Lau, an associate professor of architectural engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who specializes in indoor air quality, ventilation and air-cleaning technology, also offered a few holiday traveling tips:
* When traveling, driving independently is the safest option, and the only other people allowed in your vehicle should be people from your household.
* Keep gatherings outdoors, if possible, and increase ventilation indoors if not.
* People who live in the same households should be seated together at tables that are separate from people from other households, and those tables should be at least 6 feet apart while people are eating.
* When serving dishes, to avoid spreading the virus between households, one person should be designated the main server and should dish up the food while wearing a mask.
Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand this season
YWCA Lincoln
Vanessa, a single mother, is a hard worker and had to undergo hip surgery earlier this year. Since the surgery, Vanessa has been limited on where and how many hours she can work. Vanessa has two daughters, ages 4 and 7. They need household items (personal hygiene, dish soap, laundry soap), a gas card, socks and pajamas. Both kids love learning activities. To help, email angela@ywcalincoln.org.
Kristen is a single mother with two kids -- girl, 2 (size 3T), and boy, 3 (4T) -- and is attending college full time. She needs personal hygiene products (dish soap, deodorant, body wash, laundry soap), food items, gift cards for an oil change and gas, socks and pajamas. The kids enjoy dolls, trucks, bubbles and balls. To help, email angela@ywcalincoln.org.
Dean is a single mother of three girls and, like many, has been impacted by COVID-19. Dean works full time and doesn’t qualify for most benefits. The family needs dish soap, deodorant, body wash, laundry soap, a gas card, socks and pajamas. All the girls are into slime and STEM activities. Snack foods and pantry items would also be welcome. To help, email angela@ywcalincoln.org.
Lincoln Housing Authority
Kari, 45, is a single mother of four children (ages 12-17) and a recently adopted 2-year-old granddaughter. Kari works two jobs but struggles to make ends meet, and work on her GED had to stop when her granddaughter came into her care. She needs clothing for her children and gas to get to and from work. Gift cards are welcome. Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Sarah, a 31-year-old single mother of two girls (ages 1 and 2), gets housing assistance after being forced to leave her previous home. Sarah needs help fixing her car so she can get to work. She would appreciate winter boots and coats for her and her daughters -- sizes 7 & 9 (boots) and women's L, 4T & 5T (coats). Contact Courtney at 402-434-5529 or Courtney@L-housing.com.
Lancaster County Veterans Treatment Court
Derek, a veteran who was deployed to the Middle East, has struggled since returning and is now in the Veterans Treatment Court to get his life on track. Derek is a single father, enjoys the outdoors and would benefit from three fishing poles and fishing supplies for his family. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.
Bill is a veteran who has been in the Veterans Treatment Court to gain control of his sobriety. He lost his job due to the economic downturn this summer. Bill is a single father and could use baby diapers (size 6) and wipes, and a twin bed. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.
Bob is a veteran who has been with the Veterans Treatment Court to battle past addictions. He is a single father, enjoys the outdoors and would appreciate three fishing poles and fishing supplies for his family. Contact Dean Rohwer at 531-220-6031 or dean.rohwer@nebraska.gov.
Fresh Start Home
Emily, in her 60s, lives with a severe mental illness. She came to Fresh Start with a backpack full of her belongings and now has moved into her own apartment. She needs XL twin sheets, a comforter, pillows and cases. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Sandy, 31, is overcoming homelessness. Sandy is a motivated woman working full time. She has her first apartment and needs laundry soap, toilet paper, garbage bags, a set of dishes, pots/pans, bath towels and grocery gift cards. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Shana, 22, came to Fresh Start from incarceration, arriving with her belongings in a shoebox. She recently received her two-years-sober coin and has a full-time job. She’s paying her way, but she’d love movie passes, gas cards or a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Jada, 56, has struggled with alcoholism and homelessness for over 20 years. She recently received her one year-sober coin and has a full-time job. She needs wireless headphones, perfume, a wall mirror, socks (size 4-10), gas cards and a Walmart gift card. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
Sara, 44, fled a domestic violence situation, leaving everything behind. She needs a large heating pad, fuzzy full-length robe (navy blue XXL), sweatpants and hoodie (men’s XXL), and a body pillow with pillowcase. Contact Audrey at 402-475-7777 or audreyb@freshstarthome.org.
St. Monica's
Anna, her 13-year-old daughter and 9-month-old son are part of St. Monica's Project Mother and Child. This holiday season she would like baby books for her son and craft projects for her daughter. Contact Isabel at 402-441-3768 or Isabel.hasselbalch@stmonicas.com.
Ella, a single mother at St. Monica's Project Mother and Child, will graduate from treatment in December. She needs a bed, dresser, and lamp for her 3-year-old daughter's new bedroom, a bed for herself and a couch for her living room. Contact Isabel at 402-441-3768 or Isabel.hasselbalch@stmonicas.com.
Quinn is graduating from her St. Monica's program in November and needs pots and pans, kitchen utensils, silverware, a broom and dustpan, mop, vacuum, shower curtain, bath mat and plates and cups to start her new home. Contact Isabel at 402-441-3768 or Isabel.hasselbalch@stmonicas.com.
Sarah is graduating from her St. Monica's program this winter and needs a laptop so she can go back to school and finish her degree. She would also like clothes for herself, size M-L (10-12) and her son, size M-L (10-12). Contact Isabel at 402-441-3768 or Isabel.hasselbalch@stmonicas.com.
Janet is graduating from St. Monica's Project Mother and Child this winter and needs a rocking chair, luggage set and storage bins. She is expecting a baby and will need a crib, crib sheets and baby boy clothes size 6-9 months. Contact Isabel at 402-441-3768 or Isabel.hasselbalch@stmonicas.com.
CenterPointe
Janelle, Macy and Luke have been through a lot this year. As a family, they’re learning and growing stronger together. Janelle, 32, is size XL (14) and would like new pots and pans and living room furniture. Macy, 12, is a size XL (16, juniors). Macy would like art supplies, including paint and oil pastels. Luke, 8, is a size M (10/12 boys). Luke likes Beyblades and Hot Wheels. Contact Loraine at 402-475-5161 ext. 325.
Fiona has relocated to a new city and transitioned to communal living, making new friends and growing both mentally and emotionally. She has been actively participating in community support groups to build a solid foundation and a new life of sobriety. Her goal is to finish the last two years of her bachelor’s degree, but to do so, she needs a laptop computer with the capability of online support. Contact Loraine at 402-475-5161 ext. 325.
Dave utilizes CenterPointe to maintain his mental health. He is recovering from two surgeries in the last five months. He would like a laptop computer to stay connected during the pandemic, to order his groceries online and attend group sessions virtually. He would like a pair of Adidas or Nike tennis shoes (size 14) to walk with his faithful dog, which could use adult dog food, large dog bones, and a large Husker-themed collar, halter and leash. Contact Loraine at 402-475-5161 ext. 325.
Stephanie just learned she has cancer and needs a partial hysterectomy. She supported her sister’s friend surrounding her dad’s death in Texas recently, has been sober in the midst of a pandemic, has three kids and a ton of bills. She wants nothing for herself, but wants her three kids to have something for Christmas. Zach, 17, would like old-school band T-shirts (XL) like Pink Floyd and The Beatles, and any PlayStation 4 games. Angie, 14, likes girly things (except for dresses!) and asks for a Rue 21 gift card, craft supplies, an Apple Store gift card for games and a nail-salon gift card. Robby, 10, would like a Roblox computer game, anything Minecraft, a Nintendo Switch and a Google Play card. Contact Mallory at 402-475-5161 ext. 347.
Friendship Home
Abigail left her abuser after 30 years of marriage. With the help of Friendship Home, she is rebuilding her life, free from domestic violence. Arriving to the shelter with only a purse, an empty wallet and the clothes on her back, Abigail asks for new bath towels and small appliances for her kitchen, including a toaster, Crock-Pot and coffee maker. Contact Dani Bryant at 402- 434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Bianca arrived at the shelter this month with her two girls, Carmen, 5, and Delia, 7, after ending a physically abusive marriage. Bianca needs gas vouchers to get the kids to and from school and grocery store gift cards to feed her family. The girls ask for markers, colored pencils and sketch pads. Contact Dani Bryant at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Carla, along with her four sons, ages 10, 12, 13 and 16, are regaining stability after leaving a 15-year relationship with a verbally abusive partner. Carla lives an active life while looking for a place to live, interviewing for jobs and taking the kids to school. The family seeks fast-food gift cards to provide the growing teens with an occasional treat and bedding sets, sheets and comforters (twin and full size). Contact Dani Bryant at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Dominque and her 3-year-old daughter will move out of Friendship Home soon and into their first home together, a safe place for Amanda to grow up. They would like a new vacuum, a broom, mop, all-purpose cleaner and sponges. Amanda would enjoy a new, ethnically diverse baby doll and board books. Contact Dani Bryant and 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Emma and her five teenage children -- three girls and two boys -- arrived at Friendship Home last month, fleeing a physically violent household. Friendship Home’s advocates are finding creative ways to engage the children during this time. Emma is looking for a DVD player, board games and tablets as well as earbuds for the kids to do their homework. Contact Dani Bryant at 402-434-0167 or danib@friendshiphome.org.
Aging Partners
Mary is a lung cancer survivor with ongoing pain and other health conditions that limit her mobility. She needs a lift chair, but Mary’s insurance will pay only $277.37 toward the purchase of the least-expensive $700 model. Any donation would be appreciated. Contact Erin at 402-441-8230 or etinsley@lincoln.ne.gov.
Beverly, 71, needs a "new used" car. Her vehicle is almost 20 years old and is missing a back-passenger window. Her mechanic says it’s not worth the expense to repair the numerous problems, and Beverly is concerned about making it through the winter. She uses her car only for her medical appointments, and to pick up her grandchildren after school so she can watch them until their mom gets off work. If you have a reliable used car to donate, Contact Jacki Eden at 402-441-9319 or jeden@lincoln.ne.gov.
John, 62, is disabled and needs a sleeper sofa for his new apartment. John's last place was overrun with bugs due to his neighbors’ living conditions, and not wanting to take the bugs with him, he made the difficult choice to throw his bed and sofa away and can’t afford a new one. All he wishes for this holiday season is a comfortable night's sleep. Contact Jenna White at 402-441-6594 or JWhite@lincoln.ne.gov.
Felecia, 69, has had a series of operations this past year. She has had to give up driving, use a wheelchair and accept help to meet some of her daily needs. She lives in an older home that needs its foundation replaced. A hard rain causes the basement to become wet and mold to develop. She cannot afford the repairs. Is there a company that could donate its services? Contact Nancy Spreitzer at 402-441-6147 or Nspreitzer@lincoln.ne.gov.
Voices of Hope
Adele depends on support dogs to help her get through the trauma of sexual assault. Gift cards to Petco and PetSmart and financial assistance for veterinary expenses would help take care of her animals. Contact Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org or 402-476-2110 (leave message).
Michelle and her two children (boy, 4, and girl, 2) fled her abusive partner. She is trying to celebrate the holidays with a minimal budget. Gift cards to Walmart and Target for gifts and clothes and grocery stores for a holiday meal would be appreciated. Contact Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org or 402-476-2110 (leave message).
Doreen is preparing to leave her abusive partner and needs financial help. U-Haul gift certificates to move her belongings and gift cards for grocery stores would help her move into a new apartment. Contact Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org or 402-476-2110 (leave message).
Emma lost her restaurant job due to COVID-19 and is struggling to provide for her children. Financial assistance for utility bills, a TracFone with minutes/data so she can look for jobs and gift cards to grocery stores would help her until she is able to find work. Contact Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org or 402-476-2110 (leave message).
Marta, a single mother of two teenage girls, ages 13 and 15, left her abusive husband. She has fewer work hours at her job due to COVID-19 cutbacks and is trying to make Christmas happy for her children. Gift cards would make their season bright, including from grocery stores for a holiday meal, from Walmart or Target to buy the girls new clothes and from local bookstores. Contact Stephanie Geery-Zink at stephanie@voicesofhopelincoln.org or 402-476-2110 (leave message).
Belmont Community Center
Lucy, a single mom of two boys (ages 4 and 7), had to cut back hours at work to support her students and is also taking classes to further her education. Gift cards to Target, Walmart, grocery stores or gas stations would help meet the family’s needs and prepare for the holidays. Contact Emily Koopmann at 402-477-8854 or emily.koopmann@belmontcommunitycenter.org.
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Barbara enjoyed caring for others before retiring from a 35-year nursing career. During the pandemic, she is staying home to protect herself, and she struggles to afford regular meals. As little as $6.25 a day helps Barbara stay healthy with a nutritious meal and a friendly hello from Tabitha Meals on Wheels volunteers. Contact Michaela Johanns Young at 402-484-9756 or Michaela.Young@Tabitha.org.
Cedars Kids
Victoria, 18, and her son Xander, 2, came to CEDARS to flee domestic violence. CEDARS found them a safe home and helped them with essentials, but Victoria hopes for more for Xander. She needs household items like towels, dishes, pots and pans and silverware. Xander needs warm clothing (size 2T-3T) and could also use toys that promote learning. He loves monster trucks. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Janine had finished raising her own children when she was asked to become the sole caretaker to two of her grandchildren. Mariah, 14, and Aiden, 11, are nonverbal and on the autism spectrum, and Janine would like to provide them with a special holiday this year. Mariah would love sensory-friendly toys, headphones, makeup and clothing, including sweatshirts, sweatpants and socks (adult size L). Aiden would enjoy Play-Doh, jigsaw puzzles and any electronics. Janine could use a Keurig coffee maker and grocery store gift cards. Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
Dominic, 16, is staying with CEDARS while his family works to improve their home situation. Although it may be difficult to imagine being away from family during the holidays, Dominic finally feels safe. He would love a gift card to Runza or Subway so he can go out to eat with his friends. He would also be excited to receive an adult-sized basketball and some new athletic clothing (adult size M). Contact Tina Reeves at 402-904-3261 or treeves@cedarskids.org.
The HUB
Will, 19, has gone through a lot. His parents died when he was little. When his grandma was no longer able to care for him, he found himself trying to navigate life independently while still pursuing a high school diploma. He was working at night and sleeping in a car. He now has his first apartment but is starting with only a full-size bed that was donated to him. Will needs the basics: a microwave, silverware, dishes, pots and pans, utensils, dish cloths and towels, a shower rod and curtain, bath rugs, towels and wash cloths, full-size sheets and comforter, hangers, household cleaning supplies, broom/dust pan and toilet bowl brush. To help, call 402-471-8526 or email rose@hublincoln.org.
Michelle, 19, is a student-parent who is working toward her high school diploma. Michelle’s son sleeps in a bassinet but needs a crib to ensure his safety at night. Michelle would also like to have a rocking chair, size 4 diapers, wipes, board books, stacking toys and other developmental toys for 9-12 months. The HUB requests small comfort items such as a candle, blanket, hot cocoa mug, bath bombs or lotion to ensure Michelle knows she, too, is cared for. To help, call 402-471-8526 or email rose@hublincoln.org.
Martin, 20, had a childhood filled with many foster placements. However, Martin is a determined young man who is working toward achieving his goal of not just being a first-generation college student but a first-generation graduate. He is working a part-time job in construction while attending school and recently moved into his first apartment. Martin needs warm socks, jeans (size 29x29 or 30x29), winter hats, a scarf, a heavy winter coat and boots (size 8.5 or 9). He would also like cleaning supplies, dishwasher soap, paper towels, towels and washcloths. To help, call 402-471-8526 or email rose@hublincoln.org
Sadie, 23, had her first interaction with The HUB at age 16. She has navigated the transition to adulthood and is an early childhood educator and dedicated single parent to her 2-year-old daughter. She is continuing her education as a GED student, but 2020 has proven to be a difficult year. Not only has Sadie’s employment been impacted by COVID-19, but Sadie and her daughter are still recovering from the effects of contracting the virus. Sadie needs an ear thermometer, disinfecting wipes and cleaning supplies. Sadie’s daughter needs a winter coat and winter clothes (size 3T), snow boots (size 8), puzzles, books that make noise and age-appropriate art supplies. Sadie could use a new winter coat (size L), winter boots (size 9.5) and warm clothes (size M/L). To help, call 402-471-8526 or email rose@hublincoln.org.
Ella, 19, found herself in the juvenile justice system following a poor decision as a teen, but has completed requirements placed on her. On her path to college she had a detour to focus on becoming a mom but is now a first-generation college student. Ella needs a convertible car seat for her 1-year-old daughter, diapers & wipes (size 4) and winter clothes (size 18 months). Ella’s college classes have all gone remote, so she's requesting a laptop for school. To help, call 402-471-8526 or email rose@hublincoln.org.
Lancaster County Adult Drug Court
Andrea moved into her first apartment six months ago. She works in the food service industry but has struggled with decreased wages due to the pandemic. She needs a vacuum, microwave, toaster, coffee pot and other kitchen appliances to live more comfortably in her new home. Contact Deb Van Lent at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Tim struggled for years with his sobriety and homelessness. Tim has been sober for 13 months and has been employed for 10 months. Tim has recently struggled financially due to unexpected bills. He needs cleaning and laundry supplies. Contact Deb Van Lent at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Lorraine works two part-time jobs to meet the needs of her family. Lorraine is a “giver” and helps others before herself. To surprise her with a gift card for a manicure or pedicure, contact Deb Van Lent at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Lancaster County Adult Drug Court needs self-care items for men and women that enter the program. To donate toothpaste, toothbrushes, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant or body soap, contact Deb Van Lent at 402-441-7501 or dvanlent@lancaster.ne.gov.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department
Melanie, 23, is a single mom of two children (ages 6 months and 7 years) and works hard to make ends meet. She is struggling financially and could use help with getting her car licensed, gas cards, diapers (size 3 or 4) and money for rent or utilities. She lost most of her possessions when she left a relationship. She also would like a Christmas tree and ornaments for her kids. Contact Amity at 402-310-9145 or akuzelka@lincoln.ne.gov.
The Bridge
Michael, 32, is being treated for alcohol addiction and working his recovery plan but needs to attend virtual doctor appointments and relies on Zoom to stay in touch with his children. Best Buy gift cards would help get Michael a tablet. Contact Brianna Georgeson at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
John, 40, sought treatment for his cocaine addiction after becoming homeless earlier this year. He has Afro-textured hair and needs personal hygiene products such as Shea Moisture. Contact Brianna Georgeson at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
Andrew, 25, is recovering from meth addiction and needs a Narcotics Anonymous book. A donation of $25 would cover the materials needed. Contact Brianna Georgeson at 402-477-3951 or bgeorgeson@thebridgenebraska.org.
