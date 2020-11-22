 Skip to main content
Officials offer recommendations for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 surge
Officials offer recommendations for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 surge

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging the community to continue to follow local health guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season.

Health Director Pat Lopez is recommending that people limit their holiday gatherings to only household members.

“Unfortunately, the holidays have arrived at a time when the risk of spreading the virus is at its highest,” Lopez said in a news release. “We all have to weigh our desire to be together with the risk of exposing ourselves and our loved ones to a dangerous virus. We urge the public to examine the risks and make wise choices about holiday gatherings.”

New Lincoln pandemic restrictions order bars to close early, delay high school winter sports for 3 weeks

Lopez said people planning for Thanksgiving should consider the following measures:

* Discuss with friends and family how gatherings will be managed and what guests should expect.

* Examine the risk factors — the number of individuals expected to attend, the length of the gathering, and whether physical distancing will be possible.

* Consider the special needs of children and those in high-risk categories.

* Instead of scheduling in-person events, people could consider sharing meals through video chats or video conferences.

* Those who have had COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 within the last two weeks should stay home.

Beds being freed up in Lincoln hospitals, but staffing remains an issue

Josephine Lau, an associate professor of architectural engineering at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who specializes in indoor air quality, ventilation and air-cleaning technology, also offered a few holiday traveling tips:

* When traveling, driving independently is the safest option, and the only other people allowed in your vehicle should be people from your household.

* Keep gatherings outdoors, if possible, and increase ventilation indoors if not.

* People who live in the same households should be seated together at tables that are separate from people from other households, and those tables should be at least 6 feet apart while people are eating.

* When serving dishes, to avoid spreading the virus between households, one person should be designated the main server and should dish up the food while wearing a mask.

Like metro hospitals, hospitals in rural areas of Nebraska facing capacity concerns amid virus surge

Lincoln-area residents who need a helping hand this season

Coronavirus logo 2020

Reach the writer at nsaenz@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223.

