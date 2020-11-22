Officials offer recommendations for holiday gatherings amid COVID-19 surge

With Thanksgiving less than a week away, the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is urging the community to continue to follow local health guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus this holiday season.

Health Director Pat Lopez is recommending that people limit their holiday gatherings to only household members.

“Unfortunately, the holidays have arrived at a time when the risk of spreading the virus is at its highest,” Lopez said in a news release. “We all have to weigh our desire to be together with the risk of exposing ourselves and our loved ones to a dangerous virus. We urge the public to examine the risks and make wise choices about holiday gatherings.”

Lopez said people planning for Thanksgiving should consider the following measures:

* Discuss with friends and family how gatherings will be managed and what guests should expect.

* Examine the risk factors — the number of individuals expected to attend, the length of the gathering, and whether physical distancing will be possible.

* Consider the special needs of children and those in high-risk categories.