Octavias Farr 'always knew how to make a friend'

There were so many of them that they had to stand behind the folding chairs, up against the windows that let the October sun into the dimly lit room.

Friends and family members crowded onto the floor of the Lincoln Indian Center, around the open casket of Octavias Farr, which was draped with a snow-white veil.

The intonations of a man welcoming those closest to the 21-year-old man to come up and receive a blanket and gifts from the family was like a rhythm piercing the silence.

The family would like to call up ...

The fact that so many people came Thursday to the traditional Omaha Tribe service for Farr — one of six victims of the Oct. 2 car crash in east Lincoln — and that a line stretched out the front doors and onto the sidewalk came as little surprise to anyone.

"As his sister, this makes me warm. It makes me feel good to see all of them," Akilah Muhs said as guests trickled out of the building to a table set up with food. "He always knew how to make a friend. ... A lot of his friends here mentioned that they met each other through Octavias."

Farr was born in Burnsville, Minnesota, and for a brief time lived in British Columbia before his family moved to Lincoln. He attended Huntington Elementary, Dawes Middle School and Lincoln Northeast, where he graduated in 2018.

He went for a time to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study biomedical engineering, but Muhs said he discovered that he belonged in a field where he could use his natural gift for speaking.

Farr was working for Stonebrook Exterior, which paid for a large portion of the funeral, Muhs said.

He loved video games, too, from a young age. His sister can remember him beating "Halo" when he was little.

Philip Secret, a family friend, became a mentor to Farr. Secret introduced him to bodybuilding and Farr even ran the Lincoln Half-Marathon this past May, finishing in less than 2 hours.

He planned to run his first full marathon next year.

"I thought he was going to be an old man someday," Secret said.

Muhs wants people to remember her brother as someone who took care of his family and his friends.

One close friend said Farr never had any friends, only best friends he would call the "boys."

He was survived by his parents, Kenneth Farr and Athena Muhs, and two other sisters in addition to Muhs, Acacia Muhs and Anastacia Muhs.

After his death, Akilah Muhs found a red pin on his desk that she wore to the funeral. It bore the phrase "I make the difference."