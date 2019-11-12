{{featured_button_text}}
Trail closed sign

The 16-mile Oak Creek Trail will close this weekend for firearm deer season.

 Courtesy photo

The Oak Creek Recreational Trail between Valparaiso and Brainard will close temporarily to protect trail users from deer hunters.

The Lower Platte South Natural Resources District will place warning signs at every access point along the 12-mile trail during the firearm deer season, Nov. 16-24. The signs will be removed and the trail reopened after the season ends.

The Lower Platte South’s MoPac East and Homestead trails — both in the Lincoln area — will remain open.

