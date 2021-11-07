 Skip to main content
Oak Creek Trail closes for deer hunting season
Oak Creek Trail closes for deer hunting season

Oak Creek Trail

The Oak Creek Trail connects Valparaiso and Brainard.

 Journal Star file photo

Again this year, access to Oak Creek Trail will close for firearm deer hunting season.

The trail between Valparaiso and Brainard will be closed Nov. 13-21, with signs posted at every access point.

Reach the writer at rholladay@journalstar.com

